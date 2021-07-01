Fashion
Lisa Rinna and Kyle Richards’ matching black polka dot dress revealed
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills are known for their fierce battles among themselves and their influence on culture in general. Both elements were in full view when cast members Lisa Rinna and Kyle Richards showed up to an event dressed in the same signature black and white polka dot dresses.
This isn’t the first time Rinna has been paired up with another actor, which has sparked speculation about her intentions and her insider’s knowledge of wardrobe choices. Anyway, at all times not a but of them housewives show up wearing the same thing, it’s going to be a sensation in the fashion world. In fact, many fans are scrambling to get their hands on the now iconic dress for themselves.
Lisa Rinna and Kyle Richards wore the same dress
Kyle Richards has been a mainstay of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills since its premiere in 2010. Since then, the cast has undergone a number of reshuffles and Richards remains the only original actor still on the show. She got this title when Lisa Vanderpump left after season 9. As the longest-serving member of the series, Richards carries some weight in her status, which made it particularly shocking when Lisa Rinna appeared for the show. first time as a guest in season 4 before joining as a regular in season 5 showed up in the same dress as Richards.
The event in question took place at the home of actor Sutton Stracke for a “Parisian party”. Since COVID-19 still has limited travel, the party was a way to capture some of the glamor of Paris without the plane ticket. Rinna and Richards’ pairing was immediately evident as they both wore a bold dress with puffed sleeves and black and white polka dots as Big blonde hair reports.
The dress is available at Saks Fifth Avenue
Anyone wishing to join in the polka dot dress party can turn to Saks Fifth Avenue for a chance to snag the look and at a significant discount!
Originally priced at $ 410, the dress was reduced to $ 163.98. Alas, it is currently sold out in all sizes. It’s highly likely that the popularity of Rinna and Richards’ matching appearance has given the garment a boost in sales. Saks describes the product as a “dramatic midi dress with a feminine polka dot pattern and finished with a tie detail at the back”.
Looks like the ladies of RHOBH took the description of “great drama” literally!
Lisa Rinna has already “paired” on “RHOBH”
Rinna and Richards posed for photos on Instagram while Rinna insisted the match was unplanned. Some are skeptical, however, as this isn’t the first time Rinna has managed to show up in a matching set.
As People reports, Rinna and Erika Girardi both showed up in pink jacquard blazer dresses at a dinner party in Season 10. This look was also sold out when the famous ladies showed up with the same look, it is so no surprise that the polka dot dress is now gone from the (virtual) shelves. Rinna and Girardi had also matched once before in flashy leopard-print dresses.
The multiple occurrences of copiers prompted Richards to post a catchy (and light) joke: “It’s a fashion police business. Rinna has done it too many times with too many people. Of course, the retailers that sell these products probably aren’t complaining about the impact these impressionable women can have on their bottom line.
Fans can listen to the drama between the cast members, but the fashion influence of the Real Housewives franchise is undeniable, and when two great ladies come across the same look, the influence grows exponentially!
