What is slow fashion? Definition, progress and tips

The general understanding of slow fashion is that it is sustainable fashion with a slightly different focus speed, or lack thereof. Yet in 2007, when author and activist Kate Fletcher coined the term “slow fashion” in an article for The ecologist, she stressed the need to re-evaluate the way we look at the apparel industry. She did not see slow fashion as based on time, but as based on quality. Fletcher said that “fast fashion isn’t really about speed, it’s about greed: sell more, make more money.” She called on not only consumers but also designers and brands to slow down and focus on quality, a concept that continues to be the foundation on which slow fashion rests.

Sustainable mode vs. slow mode

Sustainable fashion and slow fashion are two terms for very similar concepts. The basic idea is to change the complex systems inherent in the current fashion model for the good of the planet and the people. Change can manifest itself in many ways, and these changes explain the different terms surrounding sustainable fashion.

Sustainable fashion

Sustainable clothing has been around for some time. The increase in consumption and the culture of the throwaway has prompted a few brands to be more attentive to what they create. Natural materials and low environmental impact manufacturing have been a big part of this push. As knowledge grew, so did concerns, prompting a closer look at what sustainability looked like and how it might impact the fashion industry.

Slow mode

Slow fashion is seen as a kind of continuation of sustainable fashion. It is distinguished today by locally made quality clothing, produced on a smaller scale and slower production times. Mindfulness is granted to workers, the environment and cultural connections. Slow fashion is more than the antithesis of fast fashion; it’s a reinvention of what the clothing industry could be like.

Slow fashion evolution

The slow fashion movement was a reaction to the rapid expansion of the fast fashion industry. People had started to notice the instability of the fast fashion model. From the exploitation of people to the pollution of the planet, fashion had developed a bad reputation. However, fashion hasn’t always been like this, and slow fashion aims to bring us back to where it started, before the industrial revolution.

When Kate Fletcher first described her ideal fashion paradigm, it reflected the Slow Food Movement, which was launched in 1986 by Carlo Petrini in Italy. Fletcher saw fashion become a mixture of fun, awareness and responsibility. As a result, she wanted slow mode focus on quality over quantity, in addition to the environmental ideals associated with sustainable fashion.

Although Fletcher presented slow fashion as an opportunity to create a synergistic relationship between designer, production and consumer, she did evolved over time to encompass even more. Slow fashion is no longer just a connection theory and better products; now it involves consumer lifestyles and ethical production. While people may associate slow fashion only with time-centric production, slow fashion has always aimed to include many principles of sustainable fashion as well as those of ethical fashion and the concepts behind the preservation of fashion. the planet.

As conscientious shoppers learn more about problematic practices within the fashion industry, the circles of sustainability are closing in. Nowadays, the terms “sustainable”, “slow”, “ethical” and “green mode” are used synonymously as the world increasingly realizes the interconnectedness of these movements. Social media has only helped slow fashion brands, such as Sezen Moussa or Cultural fibers, reach more consumers.

Treehugger tip Use the hashtag #slowfashionbrand when searching on Instagram or similar research on other social media platforms. You are more likely to find smaller brands that have amazing products that could use your support.

How to apply the principles of slow fashion to your life

Adopting a slow fashion lifestyle doesn’t have to be difficult. Here are some ways to incorporate these principles into your life.

Buy less

One of the most important principles of slow fashion is to consume less. You can do this by focusing on what’s already in your wardrobe. From social media to the red carpet, we are inundated with the concept of wearing our clothes only once and it is important that we fight that urge.

Participating in social media challenges is a great way to get your feet wet. Challenges like the 30 Outfits Challenge or Creating a Capsule Wardrobe will help train your mind to see the many ways you can wear the pieces you already have.

Choose well

When shopping for new clothes, choose good quality pieces made from durable materials. More expensive does not always mean better quality; However, cheap clothes indicate that the clothes weren’t made to last. Making more expensive investments in your wardrobe will also help you buy less.

However, if you need to be more financially prudent, you can get around the high cost by purchasing second-hand items. Shop at your local thrift stores or resale stores. Consignment stores are also great places to find select items. Looking to shop from home? There is a plethora of digital apps and platforms that offer quality clothing at a fraction of the cost.

Make it last

Learning to take care of your clothes is one of the most important things you can do. An often overlooked practice is to pay attention to the care instructions on the label. Washing and drying your clothes at the right temperature and using the right programs will go a long way in keeping your clothes in good condition.

You should also invest in a small sewing kit to fix small holes and replace buttons. Find a local shoemaker to make your shoes last longer. Find a tailor or touch-up location that you are comfortable with. Custom modifications can make you feel more comfortable in your clothes. Places like Hidden opulence or the Rejewel collective will also recycle your clothes and jewelry for you.

Find your community

When you find people who can help you along your environmental journey and learn from them, things get a lot easier. Find people locally or online who share your interest in slow motion. Join Slow fashion challenge and get ideas from people around the world. Find out what people from different Facebook groups like The world of slow fashion say. Finding people who support you will help you stick with slow fashion in the long run.