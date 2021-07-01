Which queen was told “DO NOT take this dress to the runway” • Instinct Magazine





As the new season of RuPaul All Stars Drag Race premiered last week, all things Drag Race are back on our radar. After 13 regular seasons and 6 All stars the show runs like a well-oiled machine. Some might say that too well oiled, as the traditional extravagance of the talent show’s first episode seemed more tame, okay boring, than usual. It might be time to change the format. With every reality show, there’s a lot going on behind the scenes as well as in front of the cameras. It seems that something that happened behind the scenes left some viewers quite unhappy and even outraged. One outfit was banned from being used in a challenge – said it would not be allowed on the main track. And to this day, it’s the only outfit that has received this dubious honor. RuPaul banned vintage Manila Luzon pad dress on Drag Race All Stars 4 https://t.co/mB3ghZelia Gay boy’s bible (@gayboybible) Jan. 7, 2019 So why this particular dress that you love so much might be asking you. We need to get back to All Stars 4 and the “curves and sheers” challenge theme. Competitor and favorite at the time, Manila Luzon, had a different vision of the theme, but considered “bad taste”. The outfit – a dark red dress with a white curved maxi pad-shaped patch meant to show that there is nothing to be ashamed of about having your period. Manila used their Instagram to defend the outfit and the post saying: “The dress celebrated a normal experience for women. But because of Ru, I have my own platform to speak on my behalf and show you all of my interpretation! “ The purpose of the outfit was to normalize menstruation, adding that, A lot of my fans are young women who may feel pressured by society to be embarrassed by the rules. It’s empowering to teach young women about their bodies, to encourage them to celebrate it AND to ask people who tell them not to! “ While we were talking about sanitary napkins, it reminds me of the Maxi Pad Manila Luzon (RuPauls Drag Race) dress, aimed at destigmatizing period rules and products! pic.twitter.com/j61H2dvzu4 andi | he (@WatTineIsIt) February 15, 2021 Luzon instead wore her relief dress, a beautiful quilted dress, and always rocked the runway, and has no resentment about the incident, pointing out that she respects Mother Ru in all of her infinite wisdom. And given the controversy, the outfit is now one of the most talked about outfits in the history of the series. As he did not reach the track, he was not eligible for this list of Mrs. Mojo, and yes some of these outfits should have been banned – to be hideous. https: //www.youtube.com/watch? v = DgpmsrrXAuQ \ Sources: The list, Mrs. Mojo

