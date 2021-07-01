On Island Time with Fashion Label Level – WWD





Founded in 2014 by Nigeria Ealey (Creative Director), Isaiah John Simon (FCFO) and Victor James (aart director), the Brooklyn-based fashion label Tier is launching its fourth project, “Tier Island” this month. “It’s basically our own version of what Tier would look like if we had our own place, our own ecosystem, our own resources… everything. It was this navigation since the ‘we all came home, having to quarantine ourselves, stay away from friends and family or travel’, so it’s that escape … we bring you to this whole new experience who’s happy, sunny, lively, adventurous, ”Ealey explained. “It’s that hyper-realistic feeling.” Since its inception, the self-funded label has placed art at the forefront of its creations (each co-founder has an artistic background; the brand’s motto is “Art Never Dies”) with original works of art. For “Tier Island,” they redeveloped their signature script logo into an island shape. Each letter from the island represents four perspectives of the mystical and remote place, correlated with four seasonal ready-to-wear and accessories. “We divided everything into seasons based on the letters. ‘T’ is spring, ‘I’ is summer, ‘E’ is autumn and ‘R’ is winter. Each of them tells a different story [story of the island]”said Ealey. For Spring, which will be released on the brand’s website on July 16, they’ve designed summer clothes with artwork depicting their island’s experiences (travel, attractions, jet skiing, sandcastle building, etc.) for men and women. Fall will be all about outdoor adventures and more. The collection, as a whole, goes beyond the brand’s casual, unisex streetwear signatures to more edgy pieces (fancy swimsuits, tailored utility dress or body-hugging numbers) alongside swimwear debuts. The range goes from $ 144 to $ 456 across the 31 styles. Following the spring’s online release, the brand plans to host an immersive island-themed pop-up at the end of July.

