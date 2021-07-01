You are invited to the HerCanberra Sustainable Fashion Exchange

Posted on July 1, 2021

Love nothing more than updating your wardrobe, but feel ripped apart by fast fashion and the impact of the fashion industry on our planet?

Meet the HerCanberra Sustainable Fashion Swapyour chance to learn more about sustainable fashion while leaving with a refreshed winter wardrobe that doesn’t cost the planet.

We have partnered with Ambush gallery, Damsel & Shoot and Karinya house for mothers and babies to create an unforgettable evening on Thursday August 5th that will feature an illuminating panel discussion, drinks, snacks, DJs and, yes, an epic fashion swap.

Ever heard of a fashion swap? It’s simple, you bring five items to give away in the evening and walk away with five items. It’s a long-lasting and fun way to replace clothes, shoes, and accessories that you no longer wear but want to see go to a good home.

Tickets cost $ 39 + reservation fee per person and includes drinks, snacks and entry to our round table, From consumer to conscious: how can we build a sustainable wardrobe, and Fashion Swap where you’ll have the chance to walk away with five fresh items.

Please note must bring five items to the exchange to bring five items home. Tokens will be given to guests upon arrival when you hand in your five items and will be used to ‘check out’ items at the end of the night.

All sizes and styles are welcome, with guests encouraged to consider their entire wardrobe for the exchange, including jewelry, belts, shoes, boots, outerwear, bags and other accessories.

In addition, the HerCanberra Sustainable Fashion Swap will donate a percentage of ticket sales to Canberra Karinya house for mothers and babies, a community-based non-profit organization that provides safety, shelter and a positive support network for women. Every pregnant woman or parent should be surrounded by the support she needs.

As a 24/7 service, Karinya House is the only service of its kind, especially for women in the area who are pregnant or parenting, offering case management services which may include services. residential and / or local support.

There will also be some very special ways to donate to Karinya House at night and all remaining clothes and accessories from the exchange will be donated to the Pandoras second-hand fashion store in OConnor.

Pandoras are one of Karinya’s most valued service partners and occasionally the proceeds from sales are donated to Karinya House.

The HerCanberra Sustainable Fashion Swap is also generously supported by local businesses Peony and pearl, Lleida area and Sweet pea caterer.

How it works

Before the event

Pick five items from your wardrobe to redeem at the event. It can be clothes, shoes or accessories. See guidelines below.

Ideally, these are quality items * that you just don’t wear anymore but want to see go to a good home.

Thursday August 5 at 6 p.m.

Arrive at our Sustainable Fashion Swap drop-off point in ANU’s upscale Kambri district to exchange your five clothes, shoes or accessories * for five tokens (which will serve as cash later).

Please bring your exchange items clean and folded in an orderly stack.

6.30 p.m.

Once you’ve dropped off your items, grab a welcome drink and head upstairs for an All-Star RoundtableConsumer to Conscious: How to build a sustainable wardrobe?

With Taylor Pitsilos, owner of Designer Op Shop Emporium and Styled by Tala, Emma Batchelor, fashion journalist and author of Building a Conscious Wardrobe and Debby Harrington, stylist and supporter of Karinya House, the panel will be moderated by Emma Macdonald, owner of HerCanberras, and will address issues related to fast fashion, sustainable shopping and finding pieces that will last a lifetime.

7:15 p.m.

After an insightful discussion, head next to the used nirvana HerCanberra Sustainable Fashion Swap.

The aMBUSH gallery will be filled to the brim with your quality pre-owned offers and they’re yours to take, at least five of them.

Take your time browsing and trying out items as you listen to the DJs of the ANUs own Vessel Collective, nibble on snacks from Sweet Pea Catering, and enjoy a glass of local wine from Lerida Estate.

Once you’ve found your five items, simply head to our cashier to redeem your five tokens for the items you will take home in your branded tote bag.

It’s a new wardrobe that doesn’t cost the planet.

Guidelines for items and the clothing exchange process

* Please note that while our fashion swap is to pick up second-hand items, this does not include non-wearable items such as stained or damaged clothing, shoes or accessories.

What can you bring to redeem: Clothing, shoes and accessories of all sizes. This includes outerwear (coats and jackets), formal wear, shoes, boots, belts, jewelry, and bags.

What not to bring: Broken / stained / torn / damaged clothing, shoes or accessories. Underwear / lingerie. Swimwear. Reconcile. Kids clothing.

All items will be checked by our team on arrival to ensure they are up to the standard and while all undamaged items will be accepted regardless of size or style, damaged items will be refused a token, giving you less chance of getting your favorite coins back in the exchange.

Please bring your items clean and folded in an orderly pile. Please be respectful and only bring items for trade that you yourself deem to be quality finds.

Questions? Send an email to [email protected]

Meet your panelists

Consumer to Conscious: How to build a sustainable wardrobe?

Hosted by Emma Macdonald, Associate Editor-in-Chief of HerCanberra

Taylor Pitsilos

TaylorPitsilos is the founder of Style By Tala and co-founder of Designer Op Shop Emporium. Over the past decade of working in fashion, she has developed her dedication to recycling vintage or pre-loved fashion and luxury consignment through her retail store, DOS Emporium (DOSE). As a co-owner and chief buyer of DOSE, her day can take her in many directions.

Editing of seasonal DOSESeries Magazine, taking a creative photoshoot for their latest campaign, working in-store or having a private shopping meeting with a customer. Once the business really took hold, she decided it was time to learn more about the industry.

Taylor then studied personal styling at the Australian Style Institute in Melbourne. This now allows him to work creatively as a freelance stylist under the name Style by Tala, as well as managing DOS Emporium.

Emma Batchelor

Emma Batchelor is a writer and author from Canberra. After earning a Bachelor of Medical Science (Hons) from Australian National University and taking many sabbaticals for work and travel, she finally embraced her desire to write.

From 2016 to 2019, she edited and wrote for an online publication Leyden, and in 2017 published Building a Mindful Wardrobe (and other fun stuff) a book that defends conscious consumerism.

In May 2021 his first novel Now that I see you won the Australian / Vogel Literary Award. In addition to writing, Emma works at the Australasian Center for Corporate Responsibility to help shareholders of Australian listed companies use their rights to improve corporate behavior on issues such as climate change, workers’ rights, rights human and cultural heritage.

Debby harrington

Debby Harrington is a stylist from Canberra and mom to Levi and Eliza. She studied at the Australian Style Institute and has been practicing styling for five years.

Her style mantra is to create a capsule wardrobe filled with timeless classics that can be mixed and matched and worn over and over. She says it’s about buying less and choosing wisely to get a return on your wardrobe investment.

Debby describes her style as minimalist and doesn’t shop often. When not doing her hair, she chases her energetic kids or does laundry.