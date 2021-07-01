Fashion
Schools struggle with pesky dress codes – Times News Online
Posted on June 30, 2021 at 2:45 p.m.
I would like to thank the Jim Thorpe Area School Board and its Trustees for their decision to support the elimination of a dress code.
While many districts still enforce dress codes to some extent, many were relaxed last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dress codes in schools really started in the 1950s and 1960s, when schools were tasked with combating juvenile delinquency. Administrators and school boards believed that regulating the type of clothing worn would be helpful in setting limits for students.
So, let’s put away those rules that measure whether dresses are close enough to the knees. I’m not naive enough to believe that the cat-and-mouse game of dress code violations will ever go away altogether, but at least Jim Thorpe has taken a step in that direction.
By the way, don’t think all is well in the Jim Thorpe neighborhood. There will always be rules and regulations to make sure boys and girls don’t go overboard in their quest for self-expression.
Unsurprisingly, most high school kids view dress codes as silly and overly restrictive. Most educators and parents welcome them as an important aid in setting the tone for the educational experience.
Many students complain that their schools stand up for them and encourage them to speak out and express themselves, but when they do so through the clothes they choose to wear, a double standard comes into play.
The ten-year-old dress code in the Jim Thorpe District required students to wear polo shirts, dress shirts, blouses, sweaters, turtlenecks in solid colors, with coats or fleeces allowed. The pants had to be khaki, navy or black, no funky chartreuses or psychedelic colors.
I’ve always argued that dress codes are disproportionately targeted at girls. Trying to make them appear less appealing to testosterone infused male teens, what these codes unintentionally do is grab attention and objectify the girls’ bodies.
Most dress codes use gendered language, for example girls should not wear spaghetti straps or show a cleavage. The Palmertons dress code even defines the word. It is forbidden to show a cleavage (defined as the separation between a woman’s breasts according to the American Heritage Dictionary of the English Language).
The reasoning is that it will distract the boys and prevent them from focusing on the learning process. This ideology indicates that the reaction of male peers is the girls’ fault, suggesting that men cannot control themselves when looking at the way women are dressed.
In my opinion, this reasoning is a form of victimization by emphasizing the body of young girls rather than the educational goals to which it belongs. A self-styled delinquent is dehumanized and objectified and her intelligence is not taken into account. And that doesn’t even begin to address the important issue of bodily shame.
When schools send girls home because their shorts were inches away from the dress code requirement, it sends the wrong message.
It’s outrageous that girls waste critical time in class just for what they’re wearing, said Kayla Patrick, a member of the National Womens Law Center. This sends a disturbing message to all the students that what a girl looks like is more important than what she learns and thinks. No girl should have to give up on school because their shirt isn’t the right color or they have a hole in their jeans, Patrick said.
Despite the argument from the other time, I still like to compare today’s school experiences with mine. Yeah, yeah, I know I’m a crazy old man, and times have changed, but we also had some sort of dress code. It was called common sense.
The first line of defense was my mother. I wouldn’t go out of the house if I wasn’t wearing proper school clothes. I shyly admit that I didn’t have jeans until I went to college. My mom thought that wearing jeans to school made me undress.
Most of the hassles among my classmates resulted from their hairstyles – long hair and sideburns. My friends and I sported crew cuts, but several of my more free-spirited classmates wore sideburns that mimicked singer Elvis Presley or actor James Dean. It would annoy some teachers and administrators, but no one was ever sent home. They were just making sarcastic remarks, which my classmates routinely ignored.
A high school student writing in Scholastic magazine said that most students want to feel safe and comfortable in their schools. Yet dress codes create an environment of sexism and racism, she said. As a woman, I don’t feel equal to my male counterparts because the focus is on how I look, not how I think.
By Bruce Frassinelli | [email protected]
The foregoing opinions do not necessarily reflect the views of the Editorial Board or Times News LLC.
