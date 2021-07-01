Don’t wait for a special occasion to dress up

I put on my Manolo Blahnik heels encrusted with emerald green jewels, I give my hair a final touch of Elnett, put on my suite of vintage Balenciaga jewels (earrings, necklace and bracelet – the pride and joy of my repertoire bling) and head over to find my Uber.

It’s 1 p.m. and I’m on my way to meet my friend Rachel for a casual lunch, though my dress style contradicts the laid-back nature of the occasion. Surprised by my unusually colorful appearance, she cooed as I arrived: “Look at you all dressed – I love this new Anna!” I thank her for noticing it because, frankly, she has every reason to point out the change in me.

Before the pandemic, Anna would likely have met Rachel for lunch wearing flats, a casual blazer and brushed eyebrows, weather permitting. Minimal effort was her motto (despite my best efforts to channel ‘the other’ Anna through my Instagram) – anything more than an inch of heel height before 6 p.m. seemed, at the time, a bit excessive. Before the pandemic, Anna also reserved hairspray, high heels, and even color (bright green Manolos? For lunch ?!) exclusively for notable occasions. But Anna post-pandemic? Well, she’s a little different.

Courtesy of Anna Vitiello

For proof, see my wardrobe, where there is one category that has grown exponentially over the past year (and it’s not casual wear persuasion). Call it misguided optimism about home orders, but my collection of “outlet” shoes seems to be on the verge of spiraling out of control: in particular, this wonderfully impractical species of colorful, embellished, tallest shoes. high heels, usually reserved for big events or the glamorous days of Paris Fashion Week (during which some form of peacock is almost mandatory). Most notable in its expansion, perhaps, is my ‘Amina Shelf’ – a collection of shiny waterfall heeled shoes by party heel queen Amina Muaddi, which I have invested slowly but steadily over the past 14 years. last months and now, in the face of freedom, will finally be more than a display.

What struck me during the many blockages, you see, was pure nostalgia – to hang out with friends; to create memories; to dress. No matter how hard I tried, no amount of matching loungewear sets or beautiful satin slippers could recreate the sheer joy of donning my most glitzy items. Such was my nostalgia that I even felt an itch of sorrow for the now-distant sensation of wearing a heel so beautiful that the soles of my feet almost ceased to exist. I looked forward to the day when I could wear them again – appropriate occasion or not. For too long, I’ve taken every opportunity for granted, grabbing the “less dressed” option at every turn, despite being lucky enough to have a 10-year-old wardrobe that I could only dream of.

Courtesy of Anna Vitiello

I’ve often blamed my job for it – having a multi-hyphenated fashion job with a digital presence involves a lot of dressing (or at least it was, before the pandemic) – and I I have come to approve of an ideal off-duty that is not all that me.

This is where I leaned heavily on Rachel for style advice. As a person with a job in fashion, you would assume that I would be the one to dress myself all the time; that I actually wear the many beautiful things in my wardrobe. But the truth is, I’m the one who has long looked to Rachel for her dressing attitude. In our many years of friendship, I have yet to see that she looked much less than beautifully put on (even her workout gear is something to consider) and what n It’s that now – devoid of any opportunity to emulate her efforts – that I fully understand why she is doing it. Celebrity makeup artist, it is not uncommon for her to show up to work perfectly dressed, wearing a beautiful flowing dress and vintage Chanel sandals, looking more like the star herself, and I have often watched her with admiration. “Why isn’t my job something to dress well?” would be his rhetorical answer to my questioning about wearing designer clothes at work. I never really got an answer until now.

Growing up, you see, I was taught to save “special things” for worthy occasions: my grandmother would only take out her jeweled Christian Dior necklace for the most memorable moments; my dad only kept his custom-made leather shoes for weddings (a classic Italian dad thing, it should be noted); my mother kept her few “designer” handbags wrapped in dustbags only to resurface – very briefly – on her birthday (and then be put away again for years to come). The art of conservation has been so ingrained in me from a young age that I have long had a tendency to overlook those so called “special things” in my wardrobe that actually bring me joy. I have long criticized my father for looking scruffy in his everyday gear. Could it be that I am doing the same?

Courtesy of Anna Vitiello

Maybe, and I suspect my fashion upbringing also played a big role in great underwear. Like many of my peers, I have been conditioned over the years to believe that it is “fancier” to be dressed (the famous Coco Chanel quote “take something off before you leave the house” comes to mind. mind here.) As an assistant in my early twenties, I used to spend long, tedious days in the fashion closet in Dolce & Gabbana metallic tulip skirts (bought for £ 60 in the range of TK Maxx’s gold labels (I was an intern, after all) and sample-sale bought Jimmy Choos. I was delighted to dress in beautiful clothes to work – and tell women about it – even more beautiful. By the time I had left the magazines, five years later, you would have been lucky enough to surprise me at my desk with something other than black pants and a flat shoe. Dressing, you see, was considered something reserved for the “non-serious” – those who had nothing else to do but care about their appearance. The serious, on the other hand, were far too busy to bother dressing and – as a young woman trying to climb the ladder of luxury – there’s little need to guess which side I wanted to belong to.

But looking at my shoe wall now (a display of my best heels inspired by Kelly Wearstler’s ‘Masterclass’, another lockdown activity), I wondered who made these rules in the first place. I wondered at what point in my sartorial training did enthusiasm for fashion turn into embarrassment? I was wondering what was wrong with dressing? Even before the pandemic, I had never followed – or believed – the “rules” when it came to dressing (I think the rise of the tracksuit-heels suit would have been enough to tear this book apart, anyway) yet I had inadvertently absorbed the art of being less beautiful.

Courtesy of Anna Vitiello

And so I came to two wardrobe changing conclusions (replace “clothes” with “people” and they are life changing as well) it’s about preserving them. After all, how can you cherish them when they’re sitting in the dark, hidden somewhere in a dusty box in the back of your closet? And two: there is no better time than the present to wear the things you love. In 2021, second-hand outfits do not exist – I create the occasions; I make the rules.

If post-containment spending is anything to go by, I’m not the only one. Revenge shopping – a term coined to describe increased spending on luxury after the lockdown (read: reclaiming spending power) – will to some extent prove my point: the luxury of life doesn’t need to be. wait for a “special occasion”. By taking a long shopping break, we rediscovered the uplifting power of fashion.

Courtesy of Anna Vitiello

As for me, consider this my sartorial awakening. What was once safely stored in the back of my wardrobe has made a triumphant return to the front (and what should always have been in the back has been relegated somewhat unceremoniously to storage.) more pressing on my ‘to wear’ list is my crystal – bow mules, a new satin dress from Isabel Marant, and all of my vintage ’80s dresses that I had saved for the right occasion.

But except that I won’t do it again, because my biggest lesson is this: there are no good occasions, and waiting for one is about as fruitful as vacuuming your wedding dress. And, anyway, if the biggest risk is choosing the wrong time to wear something, I’m more than willing to take it.

