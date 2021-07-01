Sara Ali Khan & Tara Sutaria Inspire Millennial Fashion In Pastel Sportswear | Fashion trends





A wave of pastel-colored pieces is currently reigning over wardrobes and runaways, even the belly-less style, as the hot-weather trend and Bollywood divas Sara Ali Khan and Tara Sutaria have given sartorial hints on how to abandon the more saturated sportswear styles as they inspired millennial fashion in trendy pastel runway sets. Their scorching photos in pastel-colored sports bras and tights, while flaunting svelte figures, are igniting the internet and we can’t wait to add our wardrobe basics to our fashion wardrobe as we are obsessed with their comfortable and super stylish athleisure looks. Drawing on their respective social media, the two actors ditched their sultry looks from the last photoshoot for their recently launched fitness programs where they were seen looking fabulous and fit. Sparing the mercury skyrocket, Sara was seen striking a yoga pose as she pulled on a pastel green sports bra, paired with a pair of color-matched tights. Completing her outfit with a pair of crisp white sneakers, Sara pulled her sleek braids back into a high braid. She amplified the glam quotient with a pop of nude pink lipstick, rosy cheeks, kohl-rimmed eyes with streaks of black eyeliner, mascara-laden lashes, full eyebrows, and perfectly lacquered nails. Flaunting her flexibility while doing the exercise successfully, Sara captioned the photo, Fitness First! As imperative as quenching your thirst Focus your mind and unleash your energy (sic). On the other hand, Tara was seen killing in a sexy pastel pink sports bra, paired with a pair of similarly colored tights, a pair of white socks, and a pair of white sneakers. Pulling her hair back in a sleek top knot, Tara amplified the glam quotient with a pop of nude lipstick shade that matched her eye shadow, rosy cheeks, kohl-rimmed eyes with streaks of eye. -black liner, mascara-laden lashes and full eyebrows. Breathtaking ballet poses, Tara shared in the caption, The beauty of movement is in the way it makes you feel I have always felt stronger, more confident and happier when I take care of my mind and my body (sic). In another series of videos, on their respective social networks, Sara and Tara were seen flaunting a range of pastel colors in sportswear and we were wowed. While the layered summer weather made runway sets the trend right now, the Spring 2021 runways were full of hues like chewing gum, pastel pink, lemon sorbet or adopted lighter looks. Stimulating the simplest shapes and moods, pastel colors tone down femininity by mixing punchy pop colors to create high impact and optimism, given they are a perennial spring favorite. Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

