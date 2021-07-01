Swimwear Becomes Fashion’s Busiest Category – Glossy





During the pandemic, some swimwear brands rushed to expand into other categories. What was a swimsuit used for when no one was traveling? Although swimwear continued to sell during the pandemic, swimwear brands like Solid & Striped and Andie quickly turned to underwear and sports recreation to diversify their assortment in the face of an uncertain future.

But now, as Covid-19 restrictions open and summer warms the Northern Hemisphere, a curious reversal is occurring. Underwear and sports brands like MeUndies, Adam Selman, Cosabella, Cuup and Everlane have all launched swimwear in the past three months. Several brands, including Adam Selman and Cosabella, have only started developing swimwear within the past six months.

Swimwear was a $ 16 billion market in 2020, and analysts expect it to hit $ 21 billion by 2025. With the multitude of new brands entering the category, those ready to join the ‘journey of revenge’ trend will have more swimwear options than ever before. As such, competition between swimwear brands is high, according to Jeremy Lowenestein, CMO of MeUndies, which launched the swimwear in May. It’s a very seasonal category, Lowenstein said. And on top of that, people tend to only buy one or maybe two swimsuits per season. There are a ton of brands competing for a fairly limited number of sales. The advantage is that swimwear can be very lucrative. Swim has a higher price tag – MeUndies sells a women’s one-piece swimsuit for around $ 80, while its underwear costs around $ 16 – while being roughly the same price to produce as the underwear, according to Sarah Landman, CEO of Solid & Striped. The underwear manufacturing experience translates very well into swimwear as well, several executives said. Cosabella, for example, has applied its expertise in extended sizes and support for large bra cup sizes to its new swim collection. The brand had sold swimming from 2008 to 2015, but dropped the line because it only sold wholesale and Cosabella switched to DTC. Now Cosabella’s swimwear relaunch is slated for early July. “There is a gap in plus size swimsuits,” said Guido Campello, CEO of Cosabella. “There aren’t enough styles that support like a good bra, but don’t look like a sports bra. And that’s where we saw a gap and felt we could make our mark. So as we develop our category supporting the larger sizes will be our first big boost and then we will start to market the other extended sizes that we have. We also play small. Campello said the preponderance of new and existing brands in the category means brands can’t just go for it without a plan. For Cosabella, extended sizes will be the differentiator and the selling point, while for Adam Selman, founder of his eponymous brand, styles bolder and sexier than other brands will be his signature. Selman sells its exclusively DTC swimwear line. “I didn’t want to do a traditional triangle bikini,” Selman said. “Everyone does this. I wanted to do a thong, because nobody does that. Some brands do thongs, but no one really does a full thong. And this is our biggest success so far. I just want to make sure we stand out because it’s crowded ground. For MeUndies, the selling point is its sustainability story. Each suit is made from recycled bottles or recycled ocean net. Lowenstein said the brand is marketing its swim to its 300,000 subscribed members, but will slowly increase marketing to non-members over the season. Cosabella just surpassed 50% of DTC sales last year. For 2021, it’s already at 55% DTC, and it expects to reach 60% by next year. Globally, Cosabella sales increased by 30% during the year 2020. Adam Selman will sell his swimsuits entirely in DTC, as will MeUndies and Cuup. me underwear raised $ 40 million in funding in November. “The DTC works best for swimming because the seasons turn so quickly,” Campello said. “A lot of DTC brands have exploded in this category. We can’t compete with everyone, but we can do what we can do well.

