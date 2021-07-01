Kendall Jenner’s Jacquemus Looks Available To Buy Now – WWD





After taking his guests to a lavender field in Provence and a wheat field outside Paris, Simon Porte Jacquemus organized his first fashion show in a year at a film studio in an industrial area on the outskirts of the French capital. But unlike the elaborate village square he recreated for his fall 2019 collection, this set was simple to the point of abstraction: a green mound surrounded by a blue wall that was reminiscent of the children’s TV show “Teletubbies” . “I wanted to focus on the clothes, the silhouettes, the colors, the fabrics, the details and the energy of the models. I wanted the whole thing to be minimal and crisp, recreating an abstract artistic mountain that portrays the inspiration for the collection, ”Jacquemus said on a yellow card left on the guest seats. In an unusual move, the designer – who recently shared the news of his marriage with his 3.5 million Instagram followers – declined interviews. This new, reclusive approach coincided with the brand’s transition to a season-less model, with the “La Montagne” student collection available for purchase immediately following the show. This put emphasis on her cast, which included Kendall Jenner, making her first appearance on a Paris catwalk since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, and Bella Hadid, who the previous week had attended the Dior men’s fashion show as a guest in the front row. The two sported ultralight looks that echoed the off-duty outfits they wore for the show, in a neat synergy that should ring the cash registers. The barely there fluffy black cardigan Jenner donned on the runway is available for pre-order on the Jacquemus website, priced at 230 euros. The collection was segmented into color-coded blocks, presumably for ease of online browsing, and was inspired by hiking and ski wear, mixed with the brand’s lingerie-inspired looks. Both boys and girls wore knit tops that exposed the stomachs, paired with loose pants with folded sashes and decorative drawstring details below the knee. Sheepskin jackets and down jackets – long for him, cropped for her – alternate with fitted cuts. An 80s-style beige men’s suit jacket featured dropped shoulders and gathered sleeves, while women’s jackets and coats with protruding shoulder pads looked slick when fastened with hooked sashes and messy when fastened with hooked sashes. ‘they were cut in the chest. Workmanship was never the designer’s strong suit, and it was lacking in his women’s stretch suits with flared pants, which gathered at the seams. But he has a knack for creating must-have items, including this season the aforementioned micro-cardigan, closed with a metallic Jacquemus nameplate; hairy orange mules (515 euros) and the new rigid and oblong Ciuciu bag (840 euros) – all modeled by Jenner. It was a tight assortment of online merchandising, but a somewhat charmless experience in person, especially compared to the very atmospheric shows he has put on in the past, which capitalized on his native Provence and his passion for art and ceramics – not to mention the charismatic figure at the center of it all. This season, the sunny Jacquemus who opened an ephemeral florist during the lockdown was in hiding.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wwd.com/runway/fall-ready-to-wear-2021/paris/jacquemus/review/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos