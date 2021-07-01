The purpose of CEO compensation, fashion is changing – WWD

There is meaning in the air in fashion, but the industry’s new dedication to environmental, social and governance reforms is just beginning to creep into the CEO’s portfolio.

Companies across the industry are strongly promoting their efforts to look beyond shareholders, as they have a broader view of their responsibilities as a corporate citizen. Yet when the time comes to set up compensation packages for CEOs, the bulk of the money typically comes from stock and option awards tied to longer-term financial goals that would keep Wall Street going. happy over a period of three to five years.

This is starting to change.

The numbers are still low, with companies that associate the payout target typically tying it down to just 10-15% of a CEO’s typically multi-million dollar bonus. But compensation experts said the change was happening relatively quickly – compared to changing salary trends – and is just one of the trappings of the intense discussions within the board helping to reshaping American businesses.

“We are seeing good progress in including ESG measures in incentive plans,” said Jannice Koors, senior managing director and president of the West region of executive compensation consultancy Pearl Meyer. “It is still not a majority practice, but it is certainly a significant minority practice.

Forty-one percent of S&P 500 companies included some sort of environmental, social, or governance goal in executive compensation last year, Koors said. That’s up 35 percent from a year earlier. On the larger scene, there is more work to be done as she said only 22% of Russell 3000 companies have built ESG goals into compensation.

“I would expect both of those numbers to continue to rise,” Koors said. “The fact that companies are talking about it and that the conversation has been elevated to the board level is a necessary first step.

“You kind of have to give credit to the companies for the right college essay [on pay so far]”Koors said.” At some point we’ll go pretty far down that road and there will be enough examples and the market will determine that companies have had enough time to determine which metrics are important to their business. “

This still places executive compensation in the grip of shareholders, with the twist that investors care more than ever about ESG issues, pumping billions of dollars into dedicated investment vehicles for the region.

“Let’s be really honest – not all stakeholders are created equal and shareholders are always going to get the first dibs,” Koors said. “As a management team, you won’t get a lot of sympathy or a lot of leeway if you do all this good corporate citizenship but don’t get a return. ”

Megamillion dollar compensation packages for big business bosses always spark a mixture of outrage, bewilderment, and concern over a growing division of classes.

Part of that is because the pay at the top is good – very good.

A WWD survey of top fashion and retail companies found 14 executives recorded total compensation of more than $ 10 million last year – amid a pandemic that has seen millions of people lose their jobs or be temporarily laid off – including stock options and rewards which depend on the performance of the company and have only notional value until cleared.

Two executives have earned salaries over $ 20 million – Doug McMillon, president and CEO of Walmart Inc., at $ 22.6 million, and Sonia Syngal, CEO of Gap Inc., at $ 21.9 million. of dollars, during his first year in the corner office.

But the goal is starting to slip into compensation.

At Macy’s Inc., 70% of executive incentive compensation is tied to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, and sales, while the balance is split between gross profit in dollars, the omninet promoter score and an index. cultural, including colleague engagement and diversity.

VF Corp. also takes inclusion and diversity into account in its incentive compensation.

Others are moving in this direction.

At Lululemon Athletica Inc., performance-based cash incentive bonuses last year were tied to operating income and net income. But the company said: “For fiscal 2022, we plan to add an environmental, social, governance or ESG element to our bonus plan given the importance of this to Lululemon.”

The business world is at the heart of a major cultural transformation which, although hesitant, is advancing.

And as companies move towards a higher goal, they take a closer look inside, appoint diversity leaders, generate sustainability reports, engage with activists, and take stock. It’s about data collection – a transition that mirrors the AI-driven and data-driven remake of the rest of the operations, from merchandising to logistics.

Matt Vnuk, Partner of Compensation Advisory Partners, said: “Companies are first looking at where are they now? How do we feel about it? And where do we want to be over what period of time? “

And then they have to look at the problem in the US and / or around the world and resolve the complications.

While carving out a small chunk of a bonus that is itself part of a multi-million dollar salary package may seem like just a slight nod, Vnuk argued that he it was enough to move the needle.

“I think they are changing pretty quickly,” he said of businesses in general. “Having a metric will immediately create more discussions on these topics between the CEO and the board. It’s the board, the CEO alright [that] success is not limited to two or three financial measures and this is widely recognized.

This recognition is essential, but it is still only a starting point or the continuation of a conversation that has been going on for some time.

“These types of non-financial measures, they were thrown out for discussion – they just have a bigger portion at the table now,” said Amit Batish, director of content and communications at consulting firm Equilar. “A lot of it is because there is pressure from shareholders. “

In particular, Batish said the pandemic has caused companies to focus on their employees.

Social pressures have also increased, with the revitalization of the Black Lives Matter movement following the murder of George Floyd at the hands of the police, a growing focus on the LGBTQ community, the environment and more.

It’s a world of change that companies must follow, and CEO compensation is just one key lever to keep companies moving forward.

“It’s still very early at this point,” Batish said. “It is difficult to say what are the first trends, what are the best practices. Companies are discussing it, but if they accurately track and measure leaders on these metrics, it remains unresolved. But investors and stakeholders are starting to pay more attention to it. Definitely, there is a real change to come.

