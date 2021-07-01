‘I felt really special’: Winnipeg teenager wears grad dress for COVID-19 vaccination – Winnipeg





Aquinnah Llewellyn may not have had a traditional high school graduation ceremony this year, but that didn’t stop her from celebrating in her graduation gown. The 18-year-old Winnipegger, who officially graduated from Bliveau College this week, donned the dress she hoped to wear upon accepting her degree to instead accept her second dose of COVID-19 over the weekend. Read more: Manitoba’s efforts to increase immunization rates appear to be working, officials say We didn’t have a big banquet or anything, so it was a place to show it off and get people to see it, Llewellyn told Global News Morning this week. I got a lot of applause and a lot of oh you’re amazing… I felt really special. The story continues under the ad















0:26

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine visits for young people to begin at Leila’s supersite on Wednesday





Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine visits for young people to begin at Leila’s supersite on Wednesday

Llewellyn, who celebrated her 18th birthday three days before receiving her second hit on Saturday, said she purchased the dress knowing that a traditional graduation ceremony was not likely, and it was her father who suggested dressing for the vaccination instead. The staff at the vaccination clinic were more than impressed. Read more: COVID-19: Pfizer Deliveries Confirmed For Manitoba, Youth Walk-In Service Opens In Winnipeg Llewellyn says workers asked about her dress as she made her way through the vaccine line, and as she waited for the 15 minutes after the shot, one of them came over and he gave a handmade card. Trends Stories Hundreds of people have died from extreme heat in western Canada and the United States, officials say

182 human remains in anonymous graves found at the site of the former residential school in Cranbrook, British Columbia Written in blue ink and embellished with balloons and a graduation cap, the card reads “Happy Graduation” on the front and includes clinic staff signatures on the inside. The story continues under the ad The staff at the vaccination clinic all signed the card.

Submitted photo

“It made me all emotional,” Llewellyn said. Llewellyn has since worn the dress to a graduation drive-by and for photos with her friends after graduating on Tuesday, and ironically says she probably wore it more than she would have. did if COVID-19 hadn’t changed the school’s study plans. “Even my sister said yesterday that she was jealous of all the wear and tear I take off the dress, instead of one day,” she said with a laugh. Read more: Can I still get the COVID-19 vaccine in Manitoba? How to book it and where to go Honestly, I think I just made more money with the dress. Now that she is fully vaccinated, Llewellyn says she looks forward to the chance to travel with her family and spend time with her grandparents. The story continues under the ad Llewellyn will begin work on a science degree at Université de Saint-Boniface in the fall. See the link » <br />

