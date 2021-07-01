Dior tops the Chinese ranking during men’s week

This fashion week season has challenged the long-held belief that the medium is the message. Now it’s all about the message, and where it came from, be it location or platform, is much less important. Brands continue to experiment and the disruption was evident everywhere and despite the hardships of the pandemic, designers are learning to live with COVID-19.

Burberry held its show in London, yet was on the Paris Fashion Week program, while Louis Vuitton broadcast its show live on the Chinese short video platform Kuaishou, a first in luxury. The unlikely partnership (the platform is known for its strong user base among users outside Chinese cities level 1) was unexpected; however, with nearly 40 million viewers tuned in, the bet is successful.

Plus, large-scale shows may well be a thing of the past, even if some big names in luxury seem to disagree. Dior and Herms were among the houses still clinging to the power of the runway show. And, as the epidemic’s lingering impact forces labels to be more digitally conscientious, clothing and settings indicate fashion is in the mood to party.That said, when it comes to attracting a valuable Chinese audience, how did they play out?

From Dunhill to Dior, from Prada to Loewe, Daily Jing highlights a combination of the best shows from different male schedules.

theDaily Jing Fashion week scoreis based on the following parameters:

Model representation: assesses the representation of Chinese models on the runway.

Digital impact: Evaluates reception and engagement of Chinese internet users on major social media platforms, including Weibo, WeChat, and Little Red Book.

KOL and celebrity visibility: considers the star power associated with the brand through KOL strategic partnerships and celebrities.

Special efforts of the brand: considering special programs or brand efforts to reach Chinese audience. The contributions of the company or the brand to the ongoing viral crisis are also taken into account.

Design background: A qualitative assessment of how the brand collection will appeal to the Chinese audience based on current trends and preferences.

History of the brand: takes into account the history of the existing brand in China, including global presence, social reach, number of stores, revenue trends and brand missteps.

Dior

Kim Jones has teamed up with favorite Gen Z rapper Travis Scott to create his Men’s Spring 2022 Collection, Cactus Jack Dior. The collaboration was steeped in hip hop elements and proved to be an instant hit with its digital native audience. Everyday parts and accessories Dior branded bobs, flowery blouses and sleeveless knits are now all on the wish list of many users, including @wangfodou who wrote: I want to wear them now!

The French House totaled 218 million impressions for the collection, thanks to the pre-show advertisement amplified by celebrities and KOLs, notably carried by Ambassador Wang Junkai, who has 80 million followers on Weibo. Ambassadors Yi Lin and Arthur Chen, livestreamer Fu Peng, WSJ China editor Li Baojian and actor Hu Bing all commented on the show, further increasing the social engagement of the presentations.

Louis Vuitton

Virgil Abloh presented the Men’s Spring 2022 Collection in the form of a 16-minute Amen Break film, in addition to a parade that shared his thoughts on culture and collective communication in the time of the pandemic. Through the prism of subcultures and their archetypes, Abloh explored the nuance between black culture and design, how facets of black culture such as hip hop impacted the global fashion scene.

Ahead of the airing, Louis Vuitton released short video teasers featuring five Chinese male faces: Kris Wu, Gong Jun, Dylan Wang, Chase, and INTO1-Mika on social platforms such as Weibo, Little Red Book, and Kuaishou. Along with the presentation, the house also announced the rise of Chinese actor Gong Jun as a brand ambassador. Both initiatives have contributed to a live audience of 13 million as well as substantial engagement rates on Weibo.

Prada

For Spring 2022, Prada has taken audiences to the white sands and crystal clear waters of Sardinia to explore its utopia of normalcy. Brightly colored bucket hats, floral patterned sweaters and skirt-like shorts evoked the feel and spirit of the Italian island landscape. As part of its social responsibility, Prada paid tribute to the Sardinian community by committing to support the MEDSEA Foundation to restore its marine ecosystems.

The show was screened at its two cultural sites, the Fondazione Prada in Milan and the Rong Zhai Residence in Shanghai. The Italian house made full use of its KOLs, inviting the eight local ambassadors to attend the show at the residence. In particular, young idol Cai Xukun, who has 35 million followers on Weibo, has helped the brand generate impressive online traffic. The livestream reached 16 million combined viewers on the brands, Weibo and Douyin website.

Burberry

Riccardo Tisci held his presentation of men’s clothing in an urban desert landscape in London’s Millennium Mills, which was an abandoned flour mill. The show featured reconstructed work clothes, sleeveless coats and oversized t-shirts reinterpreting classic Burberry trench coats while infusing them with street elements. Yet it wasn’t the clothes but the models’ piercings that sparked the most debate online: some netizens appreciated the designer’s daring experimentation, while others said they felt uncomfortable. Fashion blogger @Pipijuice pointed out that the concept of Human Rider shows one model sitting on the shoulders of another model was not new (it had already been used by Tisci for the Givenchy campaign in 2015).

Burberry has kept a low profile since the Xinjiang cotton controversy that arose in March this year and cost the brand its two ambassadors, actress Zhou Dongyu and actor Song Weilong. The brand also failed to broadcast its show live, but still got 86 million impressions on Weibo thanks to media amplification.

Sankuanz

The Xiamen-based designer label Sankuanz presented its show, Bell from other China, during Paris Fashion Week where it has been presented since 2017. This season, its unisex collection has explored youth culture through an oriental lens, as evidenced by the recurring porcelain blue glaze pieces and the recreation of traditional tunic costumes. The addition of decorative metal accessories suggested an oriental punk style.

Thanks to the recent Good Bai capsule created in collaboration with celebrity Bai Jingting, the brand enjoys significant traffic. This 16-minute presentation gained over 114,000 views and an impressive 75,500 reposts. However, to reach a wider audience, the brand needs to leverage more of the local media and create a dedicated KOL strategy.

Hermes

This season, Creative Director Vronique Nichanian brought Herms back to the runway with spectators gathered at the brand’s favorite venue, Mobilier National. While the digital after-effects of the pandemic are expected to last, the giant screens of theater director Cyril Testes positioned along the podium have shown every imaginable angle of models indicating that phygital is the new reality. The Double Game collection expressed optimism for life after the pandemic; the integration of formal and casual wear, the bright color of the clothing and the relaxed shapes provided the perfect outfit for any occasion.

As usual, Herms waived all fame and KOL, as well as all media for announcing the shows. Given its notoriety, the brand has easily gained ground on its platforms, its Weibo livestream has collected nearly nine million views.

Loewe

Creative Director Jonathan Anderson projected a post-pandemic fantasy of multi-manifested photographs, prints, videos and social media images to create a rave vibe for Loewes’ presentation. Anderson drew on memories of his personal Ibiza vacation with his family in the 1990s, as well as his childhood in conservative Northern Ireland as a gay teenager. Thus, he symbolized his own liberation from social norms with shapes and colors of clothing, satin dresses, pinks and neon yellows to manifest rebellion and confidence.

The first video showcasing the club’s culture communicated an awkward beauty and optimism that touched Chinese audiences a lot, especially millennials who felt connected to the vibrant era depicted in the video. Weibo user @EvaFang_ said this collection takes it back to the 1980s and reminds it of the light and free feel of the time.

O / Project

The designer label collaboration with sportswear label Fila was a highlight of the spring 2022 ready-to-wear collection. Glenn Martens and his team scoured the Filas archives and reinvigorated classic staples with the witty approach of Y / Projects. Still, Martens’ playful proportions and rearranged clothing were important here, prompting consumers to be part of the journey with the Creative Director.

Despite the lack of official social channels in China, the brand is one of the most recognized and forward-thinking names among local fashionistas. This season’s presentation generated wide discussions within the fashion communities. Many loved the partnership which escaped a simple collage of brand logos, but instead married the DNAs of the two labels organically. Fashion KOL @MarsAmateurFashionCritic pointed out that the iconic pleats and asymmetrical details of Y / Projects are well integrated into the collaboration.

Dunhill

Dunhills Creative Director Mark Weston continues to reiterate British characteristics in his design. This men’s collection, called Identitys, is no exception. Weston played with traditional male archetypes, from decorative dandies to high-visibility tinkerers, to explore a collision of utility and extravagance. Dunhill also collaborated with artist Ellen Carey, featuring her conceptual photography in her prints.

These functional silhouettes, bathed in pastel colors, have received positive reactions from Chinese internet users. The introductory video and the # dunhillSS2022 campaign hashtag received 6.88 million views and 720,000 views on Weibo, respectively. Still, the brand failed to harness the power of the celebrities during this outing. Instead of rolling out social resources like show teasers or a standalone article, Global Brand Ambassador Yang Yang (appointed last December), only liked the video on Weibo. This indicates that the house still has untapped opportunities in the Chinese market, especially when it comes to making the heritage brand more relevant to today’s younger generations.

Reported by Wenzhuo Wu, Lisa Nan and Gemma A. Williams.