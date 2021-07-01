Fashion and Retail COVID-19 Inventory Rise – WWD





You feel better ? You’re not the only one. There has been a collective sigh of relief in Fashion C suites since the devastation of the pandemic’s early lockdowns turned into an unlikely stock rally – fueled by government stimulus, e-commerce sales. and hopes for the future. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues in many parts of the world, the United States and Europe appear to be coming out of the worst with rising vaccination rates and many people returning for their groceries. The difference a year makes is clear in a WWD survey of fashion and retail stocks since mid-2020. L Brands Inc., parent company of Victoria’s Secret until a planned spin-off this summer, won the stock rally, rising 382% to $ 72.06 in the past year. Revolve Group Inc. and Abercrombie & Fitch Co. also posted four-fold gains, while Capri Holdings and Tapestry Inc. saw their shares triple. These increases say a lot about how investors felt last summer – with shopping malls shutting down, building rents, expired inventory and no end in sight. David Bassuk, global co-leader of the retail practice at AlixPartners, said the clothes had the deepest dive and the fastest rebound. But there’s more to it than just a bounce. Bassuk said companies that are truly successful and rewarded by the stock market have moved into the pandemic and shifted to a digital mindset, playing on the power of omnichannel selling and refining their ability to meet demand. “The way to win in the financial markets is to perform,” Bassuk said. “You really have to make sure the markets see you lean and really take a strong position. [on those three dimensions]. “ Retailers have been talking for years about reaching these points and becoming more agile or more digital or taking a more holistic approach to the store, seeing its value as a feedback center and marketing tool. And while some have taken the approach and been seen as innovators, others have taken more measured steps towards what is widely seen as the future of retail. COVID-19 has turned this migration into a rush. “Many have been forced to use the pandemic as a forcing function to do what should have been done multiple times,” Bassuk said. “Now many have positioned themselves for the new world.” But not everyone. “There are still a lot of retailers trying to catch up and figure out what happened and how to organize and what to do to move forward,” Bassuk said. Stock in the event of a pandemic The first wave of COVID-19 closures in March 2020 hit most fashion and retail stocks hard, but the sector returned from the depths last summer. 06/30/21 One year change L Brands Inc. $ 72.06 382% Revolve Group Inc. $ 68.90 364% Abercrombie & Fitch Co. $ 46.43 336% The farms of Capri $ 57.19 266% Tapestry Inc. $ 43.48 227% Farfetch $ 50.36 192% Macy’s Inc. $ 18.96 176% Gap inc. $ 33.65 169% Kohl’s Corp. $ 55.11 168% Clothing group G-III $ 32.86 147% Nordstrom Inc. $ 36.57 136% PVH Corp. $ 107.59 124% Under Armor Inc. $ 18.57 110% Coty Inc. $ 9.34 109% Levi Strauss & Co. $ 27.72 108% Target Corp. $ 241.74 105% Simon Real Estate Group inc. $ 130.48 104% LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton 661.3 euros 72% Moncler 57.06 euros 71% Estée Lauder Cos. Inc. $ 318.08 70% Source: Google Finance, Yahoo Finance

