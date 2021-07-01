Fashion
Non-binary artist uses fashion to tackle gender dysphoria
DALLAS For a thrifty Dallas buyer like Greg Brown, it doesn’t matter whether he’s buying from the women’s section or the men’s section. They can make any outfit work.
Brown is non-binary and uses the them / them pronouns.
Most of the Browns’ friends call them Hey Greg Hello.
I’m a sociable person. I am a passionate philanthropist. I’m always looking for ways to benefit my community, people who are like me, people who may feel the same way or experience some kind of gender dysphoria in their lives, Brown said.
Being non-binary means that a person feels that they do not belong to the category of men or women. They find themselves floating in the middle. Brown knows that nonbinary is a relatively new term to some.
You know I had to educate my parents when I got out just because I’m trying to educate the people in my immediate life who love me and support me. So of course it’s like I want them to experience everything for me, Brown said.
One way Brown expresses what they feel inside is through fashion. They went to their favorite thrift store in Dallas to pick out some new outfits.
I always go on my day off just to get inspired and try to base my gaze on something I find, Brown said.
The best part about the Browns style is that they aren’t limited to one side of the store.
Since accepting who I am, I feel like I’ve kind of freed myself up to see the whole store as my oyster, they said.
They buy what makes them feel good, whether it’s on the side of men or women.
Exactly! It’s all a social construct at the end of the day, Brown explained. Like, it’s funny. Because there are things that I will find in the men’s section. Like, I’m going to have something like that and, like, make it super oversized and belt it up and wear some nice heels. It’s funny! Fashion is fun, the genre is fun.
Brown said clothes and fashion are a great way to deal with gender dysphoria.
Growing up I came out as a gay man and lived as a gay man and then I kind of got into the world like that. And understand slowly, oh it’s deeper, something else is happening. I thought it was that, but it’s not that. And dressing how I feel on the inside is really liberating, they explained.
Brown hopes more people learn about what it means to be non-binary, and always welcomes respectful questions when someone really wants to know the answer. Brown suggests starting with two simple questions when meeting someone: What is your name and what are your pronouns? It opens the door for someone to tell you how they identify with them, if they feel comfortable.
Sources
2/ https://spectrumlocalnews.com/tx/austin/news/2021/06/30/non-binary-dallas-artist-uses-fashion-to-fight-gender-dysphoria
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]