Non-binary artist uses fashion to tackle gender dysphoria

DALLAS For a thrifty Dallas buyer like Greg Brown, it doesn’t matter whether he’s buying from the women’s section or the men’s section. They can make any outfit work.

Brown is non-binary and uses the them / them pronouns.

Most of the Browns’ friends call them Hey Greg Hello.

I’m a sociable person. I am a passionate philanthropist. I’m always looking for ways to benefit my community, people who are like me, people who may feel the same way or experience some kind of gender dysphoria in their lives, Brown said.

Being non-binary means that a person feels that they do not belong to the category of men or women. They find themselves floating in the middle. Brown knows that nonbinary is a relatively new term to some.

You know I had to educate my parents when I got out just because I’m trying to educate the people in my immediate life who love me and support me. So of course it’s like I want them to experience everything for me, Brown said.

One way Brown expresses what they feel inside is through fashion. They went to their favorite thrift store in Dallas to pick out some new outfits.

I always go on my day off just to get inspired and try to base my gaze on something I find, Brown said.

The best part about the Browns style is that they aren’t limited to one side of the store.

Since accepting who I am, I feel like I’ve kind of freed myself up to see the whole store as my oyster, they said.

They buy what makes them feel good, whether it’s on the side of men or women.

Exactly! It’s all a social construct at the end of the day, Brown explained. Like, it’s funny. Because there are things that I will find in the men’s section. Like, I’m going to have something like that and, like, make it super oversized and belt it up and wear some nice heels. It’s funny! Fashion is fun, the genre is fun.

Brown said clothes and fashion are a great way to deal with gender dysphoria.

Growing up I came out as a gay man and lived as a gay man and then I kind of got into the world like that. And understand slowly, oh it’s deeper, something else is happening. I thought it was that, but it’s not that. And dressing how I feel on the inside is really liberating, they explained.

Brown hopes more people learn about what it means to be non-binary, and always welcomes respectful questions when someone really wants to know the answer. Brown suggests starting with two simple questions when meeting someone: What is your name and what are your pronouns? It opens the door for someone to tell you how they identify with them, if they feel comfortable.