The DIY jewelry trend has been hijacked by haute couture





Kidrogony is a term I heard (and possibly coined) from our editor Thom Bettridge on an editorial call recently. He used it to respond to the fact that people in high fashion seemed to be obsessed with dressing like kids right now. He’s not wrong. Miuccia Prada and Raf unveiled the latest installment of their powerful alliance this month, swinging between dark red rooms in Milan and Sardinian beaches and sending adult striped rompers to the runway. Last year, Tyler the creator and Harry Styles wore Mary Janes on the red carpets, a must-have shoe choice for schoolgirls around the world. They even did it with the full combo of white socks, Gucci, Loewe, Fendi and Dr. Martens providing some news this season. The day after the aforementioned children’s fashion appeal, Bottega Veneta, without social media, dropped the second issue of its digital magazine. It included a series shot by David Lachapelle in which Naomi Campbell, Ning Zetao and Travis Scott modeled. Travis is pictured splashing around waist-deep in water wearing a collar similar to the one your friend made for you in middle school. The price? $ 3,400. Brightly colored, name-spelled, and charming-laden jewelry like this one exploded during shutdowns last year, though significantly more DIY and certainly cheaper. The thirst for craftsmanship brought on by the new weather on the hands was a major factor. So, perhaps, was the search for new home entrepreneurial moves. The true origins of this accessory aesthetic are hard to pin down, although they played a key role in teenage ’90s style. Streetwear brands * EVAE + and SALUTE played their part in standardizing charm jewelry. for men in 2019, receiving the valuable support of A $ AP Rocky. With figures like Bella Hadid and A $ AP Rocky flaunting DIY jewelry and labels under the radar, fashion houses have understandably seen dollar signs. Instead of bracelets spelling out your partner’s name, they now say Balenciaga. And is it unexpected? Haute couture has a long history of showcasing everyday items like baseball capor sneakers, and this once-DIY product revamp draws parallels with a certain recently revealed LV x Nike shoe. One only has to look at the monumental rise of the crochet hat and its new place in the Marc Jacobs and Prada showrooms to realize that nothing is sacred no matter how I-might-do-it. -House. With DIYjewelry now firmly in high fashion views, we’ve rounded up a selection of the latest in this season, from the pricey end of the spectrum via Balenciaga and Bottega to some options from people making them at home. Haute couture or house, get the DIY jewelry look below. Want to continue browsing? Head to the Highsnobiety store for more products we love. Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships which means we may receive a commission on your purchase.

