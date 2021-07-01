US investors rescue struggling couture brand Ralph & Russo | Economic news





Ralph & Russo, the British couture brand that designed the Duchess of Sussex’s 56,000 engagement dress, has been rescued from administration by an American investment firm. Sky News has learned that Retail Ecommerce Ventures (REV), a vehicle set up by Tai Lopez and Alex Mehr, two entrepreneurs, agreed to buy Ralph & Russo on Wednesday evening. An announcement regarding the sale of the leading label could come as early as Thursday, according to insiders. Picture:

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Photo: Alexi Lubomirski

The deal comes three months after Ralph & Russo was forced into call on administrators after running out of funding. Founded in 2010 by Creative Director Tamara Ralph and her then-boyfriend Michael Russo, the company has raised tens of millions of pounds in funding from Candy Ventures, the vehicle of investor and entrepreneur Nick Candy, and John Caudwell, the billionaire founder of the Phones 4U retail chain. Tennor Holding, owner of lingerie brand La Perla and investment vehicle of financier Lars Windhorst, invested around £ 40million in exchange for a minority stake in Ralph & Russo in 2019 which valued it at around 175 million pounds sterling. Neither Mr. Russo nor Ms. Ralph are expected to play an active and continuing role in the REV-owned business, although the exact details of the new owner’s plans are unclear. The founders of REV have been involved with companies such as Pier1, Radioshack, The Book People, and FarmersCart, an online health food store. It was not clear what price he paid for Ralph & Russo, although a source said it was a “complex transaction”. Picture:

Tamara Ralph and Michael Russo founded the company in 2010

A number of other bidders, including affluent families from Australia and the Middle East, have reportedly bid for the brand. Begbies Traynor and Quantuma, the professional services firms, were named co-administrator, with a division of Hilco hired to market the business. Ralph & Russo’s collapse follows indications of financial difficulties facing the company, including its inability to make a number of salary payments and employee pension contributions. The fashion house, specializing in haute couture and ready-to-wear and luxury goods, has racked up several notable achievements during its brief history. In 2014, she was the first British designer in almost a century to be accredited by the French body that decides which fashion brands can officially be designated haute couture. It rose to prominence around the world in 2017 when the Duchess of Sussex – then Meghan Markle – wore one of the designer’s dresses in her engagement photographs. Picture:

Famous clients would also include Beyonce

Famous clients of Ralph & Russo would also include Beyonce, Angelina Jolie and Gwyneth Paltrow. His average customer spends £ 50,000 per transaction, while he has opened stores in Doha, Dubai and Monaco. The company also operates from lavish locations in London’s Mayfair and New York’s Fifth Avenue, suiting its internationally renowned designs. Its journey through turbulent legal and financial waters was in part triggered by the impact of the pandemic on its business, with a dearth of red carpet events – one of the mainstays of the haute couture industry – hitting demand for dresses from Ralph & Russo. On Thursday, no one involved in the sale process could be reached for comment.

