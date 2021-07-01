The 10 best silver jewelry for men to wear in 2021





Legendary designer Charles Eames once said: Details aren’t details. They do the design, and he knew what he was talking about. Of course, your kicks, your shirt and your pants have an impact. In fact, these are probably the things people base their very first impression of you on. But if you are looking to upgrade your outfits, you must explore the world of men’s silver jewelry. With the right jewelry, your looks acquire a sense of expertise that simply cannot be achieved without these shiny little details. Unfortunately, men’s silver jewelry is a minefield. There is a fine line between expert stacking and excess sticky. In fact, the line is so thin that many guys won’t even try men’s jewelry. It’s such a shame so we partnered up with MATCHESFASHION offer a sort of roadmap for navigating the delicate terrain of jewelry. Of Raf Simons at The Gram, there are one or two for all styles. From understated to eye-catching, choose your poison and have fun with it. Shop 10 silver jewelry for men that won’t go out of style below. Burnham Blue Designed in collaboration with Syrian refugee and sculptor Tarek Mohammed Hamden, Bleue Burnham’s The Together Ring has a powerful backstory that’s exactly what you’d expect from a piece of jewelry. Gucci The Guccis GG silver ring places the nested labels with the G logo in the center. A wide band attracts attention while the subtle texture of the outer sides adds intrigue. Raf Simons A Venetian box chain leads to a rock & roll style initial R as the centerpiece of this Raf Simons chain. It’s simple but packs a punch. Pearls before pork Made in British Columbia by local artisans, the Pearls Before Swines Muknal bracelet features rectangular links for an eye-catching version of the sterling silver bracelet. Margiela House Maison Margielas men’s silver jewelry is a great starting point for beginners in jewelry. Characterized by sober details, the collection is super versatile and easy to make. Rick owens Engraved with the designer’s signature, this chunky Rick Owens cuff is structurally bold, but the minimal details act as an antidote. Jil sander In a typically clean style, this Jil Sander bracelet features hammered discs instead of a classic chain. Rough polished discs give the impression of a raw and contemporary replacement of pearls. The Gram Le Gramme is a newcomer to the world of men’s jewelry. For those who are not looking to shake the boat too much, this is perfect. Industrial influences are leading the direction of clean design, as this immaculate 21g sterling silver cuff perfectly demonstrates. Rick owens Rick Owens gives the classic sterling silver chain a signature industrial overhaul with an unorthodox chain construction. Burnham Blue London-based jewelry brand Bleue Burnhams Grandfather Pendant Necklace features oversized hallmarks as detailing a detail that has now become a signature of the brand. Want to continue browsing? Head to the Highsnobiety store for more products we love. Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships which means we may receive a commission on your purchase.

