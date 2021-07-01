Sustainable fashion is not a trend for Charlee Fraser, the native Australian model

Model Charlee Fraser for the #NotJustTrending campaign.

With the fashion world once again inviting guests to catwalks, some have focused on changing the entire spectrum, of which fashion week is the prism. Currently, Copenhagen Fashion Week has made its signature to implement sustainable requirements. Participants, from sponsors to fashion brands, must adhere to a list of mandates aimed at reducing the overall carbon footprint created by a single fashion week.

An awareness of ethical practice has spread throughout the fashion industry. This tactic goes hand in hand with the idea of ​​sustainability, not only as a COVID pandemic but as fashion hubs to find solutions to circular production models and manufacturing. These solutions are also complex for the economy of those involved in fashion, including farmers, tailors and various other marginalized groups who are likely indigenous peoples of these fabric manufacturing countries.

Becoming a journalist and talking about problems has always been a model Charlee fraserplan just before entering the real world during high school. When I was in high school I thought I would be a journalist. I changed ten times to [my] lifetime. Me, sitting in high school, I never imagined [this]. I have always liked to write. I just haven’t done much. [Writing] is something that I picked up quite quickly and easily.

After eight years in the fashion industry, the Australian model is making a fashion statement with #NotJustTrend. Charlee Fraser takes it upon herself to dictate ethical production efforts in the fashion industry. Using fashion week events taking place in her country, Australia, as well as around the world, she sees an opportunity to do well.

Fraser says: I’ve been a model for eight and a half years now. It feels weird when people call me an activist. It’s not something you plan to do. It is something that you fall into as something that you believe in, that is active in education. I’ve always wanted to express myself, to have a voice in things – but not in the way things turned out. I’m so thankful that people really want to listen to me. I started talking about things that I believe in, and you find other people who align with that and join you.

Fraser is an Indigenous model who grew up in Newcastle, NSW by white society standards. Very different from other indigenous peoples who live and occupy Missions, the equivalent of Reserves in North America. Fraser remembers his father working on farms to support his family as they lived in the suburbs and moved away from their native culture.

Today, Fraser recognizes his position as a public figure to represent his Indigenous fellow citizens on a larger platform; for models, designers, farmers and artisans in the fashion industry. Frasers’ efforts culminate in a sustainable fashion guide that she plans to launch on July 4, 2021. This guide will be available for the subscribers.

She intends to help better educate consumers and industry people on today’s terminology regarding ethics and environmentally responsible companies and brands. As a public figure, she allows them to better understand and locate high-end fashion that also serves our planet better.

What Cecilie Thorsmark did for Copenhagen Fashion Week as CEO, Fraser wants to implement as a model and activist. Using Afterpay Australian Fashion Week as its platform for presenting changes to help influence others to make positive and needed changes.

Rather than her usual walk in fashion shows, she instead arrived as a guest mainly at Australian Fashion Week. Fraser spent the fall-winter 2021 season attending a total of 8 shows she felt up to her standard for her #NotJustTrending cause and participated in 4 different round tables. A high-end model with enduring looks, Fraser’s presence highlighted the many ways in which fashion can work ethically and high.

In addition to cutting his hair to represent a minimal approach to glamor, Fraser used long-lasting hair care products, makeup, nail polish, and skin care. She shuttled between shows and electric vehicle transport sponsored by German automaker Audi. She spent the week being as conscious as possible, using reusable items, and wearing only sustainable designers, native designers, vintage and second-hand clothing. I wanted to be as environmentally friendly as possible, describes Fraser.

Afterpay Australian Fashion Week held its very first Welcome to the country Native smoking ceremony. The ceremony highlighted a 60,000-year-old cultural tradition of Aborigines and Torres Strait Islanders before British colonization.

The celebration held in the public space of Sydneys Carriageworks, produced by the two-year organization, First Nations Fashion and Design, represents the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander creatives, of which Fraser has been an ambassador for over a year now. She also walked exclusively for their parade and spoke at their panel discussion. AAFW also hosted an all-Indigenous runway show for the first time in 25 years and hired a sustainable guide to help with the logistics of all of the fashion week’s production.

The journey of indigenous models has led her to veganism, for her part, as well as to the discovery of more culture, consciousness and a holistic way of life. Fraser’s last four years as a model have seen her become active in education and find a niche to give her career longevity, a crossbreed for the young journalist in her who loves to write.

The first four years I modeled and learned the ropes, familiarized myself with the industry, and grew up in the modeling industry. Over the past four years, I’ve been more active in wanting a long-lasting career, branching out, and wanting to do things outside of modeling. It took me a long time to find my niche; every girl wants sportswear or skin care. I wanted to do something different. My niche came from my culture and my love of nature. I found out where this need was in the [fashion] industry, and now I have a reason to talk about it.

Focusing on communicating sustainable ideas to the fashion industry, the #NotJustTrending project and the sustainable guide is an ethical dictionary, containing a watered-down version of climate change information, adding an extra layer of thinking for the fashion industry.

Throughout the AAFW, Fraser partnered with a photo and video team, as well as a public relations person. She has interviewed many people involved in the shows and events that she has supported.

She has been filming her trip for two years. By creating an audience for his sustainable guide, Fraser is spreading the word about the #NotJustTrending initiative. She will include video chats as part of the sustainability guide and add other video content for context to the #NotJustTrending platform.

Humble enough to become a student of a conscious and sustainable lifestyle, Fraser invites other enthusiasts to the #NotJustTrending think tank, asking for writing tips, presentation, or sustainability info that might help. She concludes, I am here to learn and grow with my subscribers.