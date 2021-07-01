New Sportswear Store Brings More Than Fashion to Town





BENNINGTON Allison Rogge combined her passions of going to the gym and being active in the community and created Athletes Attic, an affordable second-hand sportswear store located within Benningtons Anytime Fitness. Quote I love the gym and I really love doing things for our community because I love our community. Allison Rogge, the athlete’s attic I was reading a book about finding your true happiness, and that you should take the talents that you have and the things that you love to do, and point them in a positive direction, Rogge said. I love the gym and I really love doing things for our community because I love our community. And I just thought it was a great way to bring people together during COVID. So in February, Rogge opened the store, which accepts lightly used men’s and women’s sportswear and shoes and donates the proceeds to local organizations and nonprofits. Clothing donations can be made during gym hours by dropping off the clothing inside the Anytime Fitness office. Staff are available anytime from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday. Rogge is a body-flow and yoga instructor at Anytime Fitness, and approached manager Trisha Mahar about the idea of ​​starting a sportswear store inside the gym. I said, Trisha, I just got an idea. I think that would kind of create a community in the gym, and I told him what I wanted to do that people donate clothes, we don’t have a lot of retail in that area, Rogge said. And I said, it just gives them a way to buy stuff to work out and feel good about themselves when they hit the gym. Mahar and Bethany Hassett are also affiliated with Athletes Attic. Rogge said the store has more clothing for women than for men. She has some ideas on why this can be. I think men tend to wear clothes until they wear out, Rogge said. I think that with women, they were more likely to change in size, to have a dramatic difference. With branded clothing items such as Lululemon leggings being given away, this is a way to update customers’ closets with items that can normally be out of their price range. It’s a very inexpensive way if you change your size while working out to upgrade your wardrobe, Rogge said. It makes things accessible to people they might not normally be accessible. So far Athletes Attic has donated $ 400 to the Sunrise Family Resource Center. They plan to donate quarterly and are asking the public for help. We want to hear from people and we want people to get involved, because this is a community effort, said Rogge. To make a suggestion on where the proceeds should go, call Anytime Fitness at 802-681-0161. The store also regularly posts items for sale on its The Facebook page.

