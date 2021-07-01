8 summer dresses everyone is wearing on Instagram right now





If we said the words It dress, your mind will probably be on the Zaras 40 polka dot dress which was a viral hit in 2019. But thanks to the power of Instagram, every summer brings a new set of influencer-approved pieces that are spreading like wildfire copies appearing everywhere and promising to steal summer. From medium brands to big favorites, these day or night options will look great in any summer situation; whether paired with stiletto heels for dinner or daddy’s sandals for a beach trip 1. Molby the Labels Tilda Dress (135, molbythelabel.com) Since Victoria Beckham sent the gingham to the catwalk of her latest collection, we’ve spotted the classic print all over the gram. This dress from cult brand Molby the Label is ultra flattering with its cinched waist and puffed sleeves. 2. Kitri Studio Stevie dress (185, kitristudio.com) If you’ve fallen for the cottagecore trend (that is, the idyllic fantasy of country living), this floral dress from Kitri Studio deserves a place in your vacation suitcase. It currently has a massive waiting list and is only available for pre-order. 3. Ganni striped smock dress (245, ganni.com) We can always count on Ganni to create a trendy dress that makes us want to part with our money; you’ve probably seen the Scandi-brands polka-dot swing dress all over your feed last year. This striped green number, made from cool cotton, ticks all of our boxes on a warm day. 4. Olivia Rubin Alana dress (280, oliviarubinlondon.com) Queen of rainbow clothes, Olivia Rubin did it again with this joyful jacket dress delicately embroidered with multicolored strawberries. It’s easy to slip on for casual occasions or dress up with a micro handbag and heels. 5. Zara Linen Cutout Dress (39.99-49.99, zara.com) Green has a moment right now and this Zara Linen Dress is an easy, affordable way to jump on the trend. 6. Atlanta Sleeper Dress (229, the-sleeper.com) We love the way Instagram influencer @femmeblk designed the Atlanta Balloon Sleeve Sleepers Dress, pairing it with a sleek updo and minimalist jewelry. 7. New Look Black Floral Dress (17.24 vs. 29.99, newlook.com) YouTuber and actress Tanya Burr first alerted us to this chic Parisian collar dress from New Look. Since then, we have seen many other fashion influencers adopt the same style. 8. Nanushka Sabri Dress (225 of 375, nanushka.com) Nanushka is a relatively new sustainable brand on our fashion radar, but we’ve already noticed the coolest girls on Instagram portraying their dresses in seersucker. This yellow number is expensive, but would be perfect for upcoming heat waves (fingers crossed) and rearranged weddings.

