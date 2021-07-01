Woman, 32, buried in wedding dress after sudden death three months before big day





Jessica Morrell, who died suddenly at home at the age of 32, has been described by her mother Olga as a “larger than life character” who enjoyed chatting, socializing and “living life to the fullest.” Image: Huddersfield Examiner / MEN Media)

A 32-year-old woman was buried in her wedding dress after suddenly passing away just three months before getting married. Jessica Morrell, from Shepley near Huddersfield in West Yorkshire, died suddenly at home on June 1 after suffering cardiac arrest. Her heartbroken mother, Olga, paid a moving tribute to her “caring and caring” daughter who had a large circle of friends and “lived her life to the fullest.” Olga said everyone was devastated by Jessica’s death. She said Yorkshire Live that Jessica was due to be married in September at 315 Bar and Restaurant in Lepton, Huddersfield. Jessica had chosen a beautiful wedding dress and had been delighted to marry her boyfriend for eight years.















Picture: Examiner Huddersfield / MEN Media)





Tragically, Jessica had only got her dress back a week before she died. “She was so excited about the wedding. She was nervous but excited. She really knew what she wanted. That’s all she dreamed of. “She had been dating her boyfriend for eight years. “We buried Jessica in her wedding dress.”















Picture: Examiner Huddersfield / MEN Media)





Jessica was described by her mother Olga as a “larger than life character” who enjoyed chatting, socializing, and collecting perfumes and handbags. “She had many friends from all walks of life. She spent a lot of time with friends and volunteered with seniors at Huddersfield Town Hall where they loved her. “She was a lovely girl. From birth my life changed. Everything was 100mph. “She was a force of nature. She was so full of life and living her life to the fullest. “She had a lot of self-confidence and everyone loved her.”





Olga said 75 people attended the vigil, which was held at 315 where Jessica was due to be married on September 3. She said many people had been in touch to express their sadness and how much Jessica meant to them. “The teachers got in touch and sent cards and said how wonderful and caring she was.” Friends paid tribute to Jessica, calling her a kind and caring young woman.









