US Polo Assn. and Incom Showcase Spring





A global sports-inspired brand showcases inspiring styling at Italy The largest fashion platform WEST PALM BEACH, Florida and Florence, Italy, July 1, 2021 / PRNewswire / –US Polo Assn., the official mark of United States Polo Association (USPA)in collaboration with Entrance, his partner in Italy, now presents its Spring – Summer 2022 Collection, at Europe largest fashion platform, the Pitti Uomo fair. Pitti Immagine Uomo takes place twice a year at Florence, Italy.

US Polo Assn.

US Polo Assn. is known for its classic sport-inspired American style. Each season, the global brand, with customers in over 180 countries, takes style to a new level with fresh colors, high-quality fabrics and iconic looks. “The idea of ​​our space in Pitti is that it is a window to the world, symbolically a US Polo Assn store. The theme of the design is to portray what we all experienced during the pandemic, quarantined in our houses and looking out the window to the outside ”, explained Lorenzo Nencini, Managing Director, Incom, a partner of US Polo Assn. Italy. “The bright and inspiring colors of our polo shirts and other products herald a bright future for retail and consumers. “ In the spotlight for this spring and summer, details such as inlays, embroidery and prints as well as the use of technical and organic materials. The brand’s classic polo shirts feature badges, badges, numbers and graphics inspired by the sport of polo. The display also features the US Polo Assn. the brand’s new USPA Life Collection, the next generation of US Polo Assn. products including durable polo shirts for men, women and children; denim made from recycled water bottles; recycled packaging for products and high quality recycled yarns. “As we look forward to brighter days this season, our collection shows a cheerful spirit with vibrant colors, bold prints and standout pastels,” says Brian Kaminer, senior vice president of brand and product development for US Polo Assn. “We are also proud to introduce USPA Life to the fashion world here at Pitti. Although we have been working on sustainability for some time, we are excited to now talk about our global, holistic, long-term sustainability initiative and show off our innovative product. “ About US Polo Assn. and USPA Global Licensing Inc. (USPAGL) US Polo Assn. is the official mark of the United States Polo Association (USPA),the non-profit governing body for the sport of polo in United States, and one of the oldest governing bodies in sport, having been founded in 1890. With a global footprint of billions of dollars and worldwide distribution through some 1,100 US Polo Assn. retail stores, department stores, sporting goods chains, independent retailers and e-commerce, US Polo Assn. offers clothing for men, women and children, as well as accessories, footwear, travel and home items in 180 countries around the world. Recently ranked 5e largest sports licensor in Global license the magazine’s 2020 list of the “150 Best Global Licensors”, US Polo Assn. is named alongside iconic sports brands such as the National Football League, National Basketball Association, and Major League Baseball. Visit uspoloassnglobal.com. About Incom SPA Incom SPA, Industria Confezioni Montecatini, was founded in 1951 in Montecatini Terme, in the province of Pistoia. The company specializes in the production of outerwear for men and women for international markets distributed through wholesale and large-scale distribution channels, as well as expanded distribution through retail store channels. Incom SPA develops and manufactures products for the biggest international brands and is a leader in the distribution of clothing through Europe. For more information: www.incomitaly.com. For more information contact: Stacey Kovalski – Senior Director, Global Communications

Telephone +001.561.790.8036 – E-mail: [email protected] Federica Calcinai– Marketing and communication, Incom SpA

Telephone +39 0572 777345 Mobile +39 3357625615 – E-mail: [email protected] Related images us-polo-assn.jpg

US Polo Assn.

US Polo Assn. SOURCE USPA Global Licensing Inc.

