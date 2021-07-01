Fashion
Everlane Japanese GoWeave Slip Dress 2021
- The perfect babydoll dress is incredibly comfortable and stylish, but doesn’t stick to the body.
- The Japanese GoWeave Slip Dress by Everlane is medium in weight, yet still comfortable and loose.
- This is the perfect LBD which is also available in white and pink and in size 00-16.
The Japanese Everlane GoWeave Dress is the dress your wardrobe needs. It works as a great base to build an outfit. You can dress it up or down, layer it with t-shirts, sweaters, buttons, jackets or just wear it on its own.
I love the Japanese GoWeave Slip Dress for its simplicity and modern, comfortable fit. Everlane is known for her sophisticated basics and this dress is a perfect example. It is medium weight but still loose and comfortable. Also, it can be dressed up or down. I hung it up in pink and black and have worn so much of it already. I know I will wear it for years to come.
Materials
Have you ever worn a babydoll dress and a strong breeze came? Did he hold onto your body so much that you felt … indecently exposed? You don’t have to worry about that with this one. It’s light, but not that light to soar (or hang on) in the wind. The dress doesn’t succumb to that wrinkled look after sitting down, and you never have to worry about the static electricity that is reminiscent of shrink wrap!
The fabric is thicker and heavier than you would expect from a babydoll dress, but it’s amazing and light. True to its composition, it has good elasticity and is resistant to wrinkles. It sits well and the lines are forgiving. The weight of the dress prevents it from falling off your shoulders. However, it maintains its flow and is not transparent. The best way I can describe it is durable, yet breathable. I wore it on a day when the temperatures were 80 to 90 degrees and I was comfortable the whole time.
Fit and size
When you move, the Japanese GoWeave Slip Dress moves, showing hints of your figure as you do. Slightly more fitted at the bust than at the hips, this is certainly more of a straight dress that creates a chic look that is not square. Consider reducing the size if you prefer the dress to gently hug your curves, but consider your hips and waist as well.
While not fitted in style, it still fits me well and looks sleek and polished. While my upper body and waist are on the narrow side, I am more curvy on the bottom. Without much to say in the bust area, I’m pretty comfortable going without a bra. The thick, drape fabric sits well and feels great on my skin as well.
At 5’8 “, it stops perfectly at my calves. The slit hits perfectly at mid-calf exposes the leg just enough, and I don’t have to worry about flashing anyone. For me, its subtlety gives a sort of quiet confidence and it’s perfect to wear all day.
How to style this dress
I wore this dress for brunch, drinks and a walk in the park. Use trendy accessories for a bit of glamor, choose smaller pieces for a more classic look. For a daytime look, wear it on its own like I did with sandals. For cooler days or more formal settings, try it with a blazer. It could also work with a short sleeve bodysuit or a fitted turtleneck underneath for a casual day. Wear with an ankle strap or slip-on sandals in your nude shade for warm summer nights. It also pairs well with cardigans and I imagine it would be quite comfortable under a sweater with a shirt bow.
This wrinkle-resistant slip dress is a must have. Its unique fabric for a slip dress makes it a great all year round option that can span multiple seasons. To take care of this jewel, wash it in a cold machine and dry it flat. As an alternative, have it dry cleaned.
The bottom line
With its simple design, this slip dress is comfortable, flattering and ideal for many occasions. Whether you layer it up or wear it on its own, this is a real dress and it would probably be too thick to wear under another dress.
