Fashion
The only dress we want to wear all summer
The editors of Yahoo Lifestyle are committed to independently selecting great products at great prices for you. We may receive a share of purchases made through the links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
Summer is here, and while the weather can’t be decided, we certainly can – and we’re definitely desperate to make the most of our summer wardrobe.
Whether you’ve booked a stay or are traveling further afield, returning to work, or need an outfit for an upcoming occasion – that’s if you need an excuse to buy a new outfit – we found the perfect purchase.
Boden has an almighty sale right now, and one item in particular we have our sights on is the Rowena shirt dress.
Why we rate it
the Rowena shirt dress tick all the boxes for us; it’s light, summery, flattering, versatile and affordable.
This model is made from a blend of cotton and elastane which means it is breathable but also provides extra comfort.
The style of the shirt dress is also flattering for all body types, as it has a belt to hug your body.
This number has neat cap sleeves, as well as a V-neck and neckline. It falls to the knees, but has a button closure on the front so you can change the depth in the front, depending on your preference. of style.
It also has subtle pockets in the side seams which is an added bonus.
The white fabric is covered in multi-colored polka dots, which is ideal for those looking to add a pop of color to their wardrobe but don’t want to go OTT.
The design is also available in other colors, including chambray, a tropical blue and white print, a red and white print, and a lemon yellow with a white pattern.
It comes in short, regular and long lengths, and comes in UK dress sizes 6 to 22.
The best part is that it was reduced from 90 to just 54 in the Boden Sale.
Whether you wear it with sneakers, flat sandals, Popular flat flip flops from M&S, or dress with a heeled sandal or wedge, the options are endless, and we expect buyers to get their cost per wear from this design.
What the critics say
the Rowena shirt dress received high praise from buyers and an average of 4.5 out of 5 stars. Here’s what buyers had to say:
“I ordered this dress in the red and blue designs with the intention of returning one, but loved them both! I wore the red dress to lunch and felt very comfortable. comfortable, receiving several compliments. Very satisfied. “
“I love this dress. It is comfortable, flattering and easy to wear.”
“This dress is so much more than the photos suggest. The quality of the fit and fabric is exceptional. I wore it for a special outdoor event on a hot day and it was so comfy and never faded. not wrinkled. The size is correct and I love the midi length. Definitely worth it. It’s been ages since I bought Boden but I’ll be back after this. “
Purchased the Polka Dot version – STYLE: Very flattering fit. The bodice is fitted and the skirt gently skims the tummy / hip area in a soft A-line skirt. The FABRIC is made of fantastic quality cotton with spandex; it is therefore stretchable to facilitate movement. “
“I bought this dress to take long lunches al fresco with my friends after walking through museums and gardens. It is comfortable and fits true to size. I love the polka dots and hidden buttons (no space!) The length is perfect. I can’t wait to wear it over and over again. “
Watch: The Comfortable Bra Everyone’s Talking About
Sources
2/ https://ph.news.yahoo.com/dress-of-day-boden-shirt-polka-summer-sale-162633214.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]