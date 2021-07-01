The only dress we want to wear all summer

Boden’s Rowena Shirtdress is our dress of the day – and it’s on sale. (Boden)

Summer is here, and while the weather can’t be decided, we certainly can – and we’re definitely desperate to make the most of our summer wardrobe.

Whether you’ve booked a stay or are traveling further afield, returning to work, or need an outfit for an upcoming occasion – that’s if you need an excuse to buy a new outfit – we found the perfect purchase.

Boden has an almighty sale right now, and one item in particular we have our sights on is the Rowena shirt dress.

Why we rate it

the Rowena shirt dress tick all the boxes for us; it’s light, summery, flattering, versatile and affordable.

This model is made from a blend of cotton and elastane which means it is breathable but also provides extra comfort.

The style of the shirt dress is also flattering for all body types, as it has a belt to hug your body.

This number has neat cap sleeves, as well as a V-neck and neckline. It falls to the knees, but has a button closure on the front so you can change the depth in the front, depending on your preference. of style.

It also has subtle pockets in the side seams which is an added bonus.

The white fabric is covered in multi-colored polka dots, which is ideal for those looking to add a pop of color to their wardrobe but don’t want to go OTT.

Boden’s Rowena Shirt Dress garnered rave reviews from buyers, who purchased this model in many colors. (Boden)

The design is also available in other colors, including chambray, a tropical blue and white print, a red and white print, and a lemon yellow with a white pattern.

It comes in short, regular and long lengths, and comes in UK dress sizes 6 to 22.

The best part is that it was reduced from 90 to just 54 in the Boden Sale.

Whether you wear it with sneakers, flat sandals, Popular flat flip flops from M&S, or dress with a heeled sandal or wedge, the options are endless, and we expect buyers to get their cost per wear from this design.

What the critics say

the Rowena shirt dress received high praise from buyers and an average of 4.5 out of 5 stars. Here’s what buyers had to say:

“I ordered this dress in the red and blue designs with the intention of returning one, but loved them both! I wore the red dress to lunch and felt very comfortable. comfortable, receiving several compliments. Very satisfied. “

“I love this dress. It is comfortable, flattering and easy to wear.”

“This dress is so much more than the photos suggest. The quality of the fit and fabric is exceptional. I wore it for a special outdoor event on a hot day and it was so comfy and never faded. not wrinkled. The size is correct and I love the midi length. Definitely worth it. It’s been ages since I bought Boden but I’ll be back after this. “

Purchased the Polka Dot version – STYLE: Very flattering fit. The bodice is fitted and the skirt gently skims the tummy / hip area in a soft A-line skirt. The FABRIC is made of fantastic quality cotton with spandex; it is therefore stretchable to facilitate movement. “

“I bought this dress to take long lunches al fresco with my friends after walking through museums and gardens. It is comfortable and fits true to size. I love the polka dots and hidden buttons (no space!) The length is perfect. I can’t wait to wear it over and over again. “

Rowena shirt dress

