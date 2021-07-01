Pandemic “poufbuffs” are out and the fashion is back

If you needed a word in the past 18 months that goes beyond heartbreak and frustration, hufflebuffs could be.

For all its resemblance to Harry Potter, it comes to us from the Scots of the 19th century, where it meant old, scruffy, and completely worn out clothes. In more modern terms, surely it was the loose sweaters, elasticated leggings and loose tracksuits that we once slipped into on a Friday night and loath to take off on a Sunday night, but then became the norm for everyday wear during lockdown. . Now, with a renewed but precarious sense of freedom, it seems like we’re finally hunting for poofs and rediscovering our fashion mojo.

Clothing retailers reported sales growth in May more than 100 percent, as we began to venture out again. The language, meanwhile, has never lost its love of clothing. Beyond the hundreds of phrases that explicitly draw inspiration from clothing as a metaphor for buttoning up or rolling up your sleeves to put on your thinking hat, English contains hundreds of invisible threads that tie our words together.

It takes, for example, a leap of the imagination to tie the messages we get out of our screens today with an expanse of sumptuous fabric. However, the text and the textile are ancient brothers and sisters, descendants of Latin text, to weave. We weave our words as we weave our fabric, opting for sobriety or embellishment depending on the situation. By the same metaphor, if we wish to point those same words in a particular direction, we rotate them, or tie them to a particular message.

English hides in its shadow many stories of clothing as a marker of status and wealth, clothing makes man, as Shakespeare knew. Anyone who made an investment was once literally in a waistcoat, albeit the old type of a long dress or an office dress. To strip oneself was to undress, to take off the official clothes, while to dismantle, in the 17th century, was to take off one’s coat or cloak. On the criminal end of the spectrum, to escape was to run away (ex) from his cloak and make a quick exit (and if they had rummaged in the cupboards of the rich, they were considered thieves, that is, robbers of robes).

Plot features, too. In the mid-18th century, Lady Wortley Montagu’s sensational journals featured a group of young and savage aristocrats called the Schemers, who met regularly three times a week to consult on Galant Schemes for the advancement of this branch of happiness that the vulgar calls Whore. The rules demanded total discretion. Each member, says Lady Montagus Letters, must arrive at six o’clock masked in a Domine.

It was a disguise originally used for the hood or coat attached to the cloak of a priest it takes its name from dominus, lord or master before coming to designate a small mask worn during masquerades. Later, the black backs of each of the tiles used in a popular board game must have been reminiscent of the style and color of the disguises worn during these whimsical masquerades, and the game was therefore given the name dominoes.

The women who attended the Schemers might have appreciated the protection of a chaperone. The very first meaning of the term, in the 1400s, was a hood or cap worn by nobles. By the 1700s, the chaperone had radically changed its senses, as it now referred to an elderly or married woman who accompanied a young, unmarried woman in public as a counselor and protector.

The link? Such a woman would shelter the young and unsuspecting debutante in the same way that a balaclava protects the face.

The name Capuchin, an autonomous branch of a Franciscan Order within the Catholic Church, is a silent nod to the hood or the pointy hoods of his brothers. The story is unexpectedly completed with the cappuccino, as the color of our favorite style of coffee was thought to match that of those same hoods.

If shoes are your thing, English can help too, but not always in a positive way. Stiletto heels get their name from Italian for a pointy dagger, while the French shoe, hoof, entered our language very differently. When French workers took action against the introduction of new technology by destroying machines and tools in the 19th century, others chose the metaphor of their noisy traditional shoes and called their actions sabotage.

There are hundreds of other stories like this woven into the fabric of our everyday vocabulary. If today’s language seems a little less elaborate, it’s because modern media demand that we be succinct first and foremost. There too hides a fashion story: this time a Roman toga tied with a belt or a belt and which was therefore strut (under, meaning under, and cintus, belt).

Whether you stick with chicks or go for the domino effect, our fashion has long dictated far more than our wardrobes. Clothes make language much more than we think.

Susie Dent is a lexicographer and etymologist. She has appeared in Dictionary Corner on Countdown since 1992. Her book, Word Perfect: Etymological Entertainment for Every Day of the Year, is now available.