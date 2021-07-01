17 loose, lace dresses that are romantic and flattering

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships, so we may receive compensation for certain links to products and services.

Are you feeling the love this summer? It’s hard not to do it! There’s just something about summer 2021 that has a magical quality, and after a year and a half we all deserve to bask in the glow. The best way to reflect the mood through our style is to wear lace dresses!

Ready to buy some new lace pieces? We have what you need! Check out our favorite loose, flowy and comfortable dresses below that are sure to be super flattering. We have fallen in love with each of these lace dresses and we know you too. Read on for the scoop!

17 romantic and flattering lace dresses for summer

Lace Mini Dresses

1. This tunic dress MakeMeChic has flowing crochet lace sleeves that give it a great bohemian-chic look!

2. Were always going to come back to that beach lace crochet dress from free people it’s one of our all-time favorites!

3. We love the fine and delicate lace overlay on this AOOKSMERY short dress, and the back is beautiful!

4. This dress ZANZEA comes in a few stylish styles, all of which have lace detailing!

5. If you are looking for a lace dress that stands out, this Conmoto mini dress is a must!

6. Buyers are obsessed with this level mini dress with ruffles ECOWISH this is one of the best selling styles on Amazon!

Midi and maxi dresses in lace

7. The classic lace overlay on this ASTR The Label midi dress is timeless and dreamy for spring and summer weddings!

8. You get the best of both worlds with this Letter number there is a romper underneath and a long layer of lace on the top which makes it look like a maxi dress!

9. This Long dress SIRMAIDS CLOSET is to die for!

ten. Do you like vintage looks? This off-the-shoulder lace cocktail dress Homrain is a must see!

11. This crochet lace long dress LILBETTER go do We all feel like major beach girls!

Our favorite white lace dresses

12. This Milumia white maxi has awesome lace panels all over, and it’s made for a beach photoshoot!

13. We love the geometric lace style on this SheIn mini dress, and the little pom-pom border on the hem takes it to the next level!

14. It doesn’t get more fluid and romantic than this Ecosunny off-the-shoulder maxi dress!

15. This casual Milumia mini dress has a crochet lace trim along the hem and sleeves, and it’s really captivating!

16. This mid-length dress ECOWISH has a summery vibe, and we love its distinct opaque lace style!

17. Thisstraight dress Romwe is ideal for any adventurous shopper who doesn’t want to wear what everyone is wearing!

Discover more of our choices and offershere!