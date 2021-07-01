Can Product Level Change Solve the Fashion Sustainability Problem?





Product development is not the only new service on the agenda, however. If we only do one-on-one product development, progress for the entire industry is limited, says Catharina Martinez-Pardo, partner of the Boston Consulting Group (BCG), which focuses on plans and cross-sectoral coalitions, including the Fashion Pact and the Policy Hub. When we look at sustainability, bottlenecks are one of the biggest barriers to innovation. Sustainability consultancy Eco-Age guides its clients to the Future Fit framework as a combination of detail-oriented goals and blue sky reflection. Salterbaxter, a consulting firm owned by advertising agency Publicis Groupe, divides its time between large projects and niche projects. There is a real need for more open sources and honest conversations between businesses and industries about what isn’t working and what is holding back progress, says Kathleen Enright, Managing Director of Salterbaxter. As the 26th United Nations Conference of the Parties on Climate Change approaches in November, the number of sustainable development commitments and pledges is increasing, ranging from zero net carbon emissions to fair wages. Consumers are wondering how companies are going to deliver them, however, and this in turn creates a new role for consultants, Enright believes. The proof of progress is the new currency, not the promises, she said. Consumers, employees, and investors want positive change, but businesses need roadmaps and employee buy-in to make it happen, which only happens with exciting strategies. New ways to interact with consultants How can brands choose the right advice for them and what kind of project briefs should they prepare? There are two markets for consulting, says Tamsin Lejeune, founder of the Ethical Fashion Forum and the sustainable fashion network Common Objective, who consults for Roland Mouret and Vivienne Westwood, among others. Brands established with money, an increasingly limited market and SMEs that desperately want and need advice but can’t afford it. To help this latter market, Common Objective acts as an intermediary between consultants and clients, creating constructive content for members who cannot afford personalized help. It started with an online directory of sustainable suppliers and has since grown to include training and thought leadership. The directory now has over 45,000 members who provide advice through Circles, its peer-run forum answering questions on demand. The company will also launch a live event this year to expand the reach of its expert-led masterclasses. To stay competitive, consultants need to look for ways to democratize what they do and come up with non-tailor-made solutions, explains Lejeune, noting the rise of downloadable guides and worksheets created by consultants.

