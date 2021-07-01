Fashion fur sales banned in Israel, plus more progress points

We’re highlighting other firsts this week, including a new effort by a pair of online booksellers to help authors earn money from selling their titles as used books.

1. United States

The US Senate has confirmed the first Muslim US federal judge in the country’s history. Zahid Quraishi was confirmed by an 81-16 vote in New Jersey U.S. District Court on June 10. He was one of President Joe Bidens’ first wave of candidates to fill the judicial recess and is the son of Pakistani immigrants.

Why we wrote this Our progress report includes both legal and cooperative means to achieve its ends. In Israel, sales of fashion furs are prohibited by law. In Oracabessa Bay in Jamaica, fishermen who work with environmentalists are essential to improving the health of the ecosystem.

The Rutgers Law School graduate also toured Iraq twice after 9/11, and later became the first Asian American to sit on the New Jersey federal bench when he was appointed a U.S. magistrate. He is a role model for the outstanding contributions Pakistanis and American Muslims make to this country every day, said Dr. Ijaz Ahmad, chairman of the US Committee on Pakistani Public Affairs. We are grateful to President Biden for appointing it and to members of the Senate for confirming it.

Axes, NPR

2. Jamaica

Unique Fishing Sanctuary improves Jamaica’s coastal health and proves community partnership is key to marine conservation. Bottom feeders like parrotfish help clean algae from coral reefs, and healthy reefs, in turn, provide shelter for fish, mitigate shoreline erosion, and help maintain healthy oceans. Overfishing of these species creates a domino effect that threatens the island’s tourism industry and coastal communities, with fishermen forced to dive and look further out to sea to catch fish.

To resolve this dilemma, a group of fishermen partnered with the GoldenEye Foundation in 2011 to create a no-take zone on Jamaica’s north coast. Today 18 people work for the Oracabessa Bay Fishing Sanctuary, and all decisions are made through the Oracabessa Bay Marine Trust, which is 50% fishermen and 50% board members directors of the GoldenEye Foundation. The abundance of herbivorous fish would have reached 6,792 g / 100 m2 in 2020, against 1,192 g / 100 m2 in 2013. The project should continue its work of protecting fish, while replanting corals and releasing sea turtles in the ocean. Its success has inspired other conservation groups, and the Oracabessa Bay Fisheries Sanctuary is currently working to apply its management model to four other coastal sites in Jamaica.

Mongabay

3. United Kingdom

Leaders in Glasgow, Scotland have pledged to plant 18 million trees across the city, or around 10 trees for every resident in one of the UK’s most ambitious reforestation initiatives. Reforestation is seen as a key strategy to mitigate climate change, as healthy tree cover helps slow erosion, promote biodiversity and absorb CO2 emissions. Today Glasgow has around 71,000 acres of fragmented deciduous forest. The Clyde Climate Forest project aims to expand and connect these areas, and increase overall urban forest cover from 17% to 20%. This commitment comes as the city prepares to host the UN climate summit COP26 in November.

Jeff F Mitchell / Reuters / File A woman walks her dog in Queens Park in Glasgow, Scotland in autumn. The city is set to significantly expand the tree cover of some 18 million trees and will host the UN climate summit COP26 in November.

Eight local councils have accepted the initiative, which is funded in part by a grant of 400,000 ($ 560,000) from the Woodland Trusts Emergency Tree Fund. Trees will be planted on vacant lots, old coal mining sites and along city streets and parks to help cool these neighborhoods. The organizers are calling on their communities to identify new sites or areas where trees have been lost and to participate in planting.

Glasgow Live, The Guardian

4. Israel

Israel became the first country to ban the sale of fur in the fashion industry. Hailed as a historic milestone by animal rights groups, the amendment was enacted in June and takes effect in December. Using the skin and fur of wild animals for the fashion industry is immoral and certainly unnecessary, said Gila Gamliel, the Minister of Environmental Protection at the time, in a statement. Signing these regulations will make the Israeli fashion market more environmentally friendly and much more animal-friendly.

Animal rights activists hold a protest ahead of International Fur Free Friday, in Tel Aviv, Israel, November 24, 2020.

Other governments have taken action to limit the fur industry. The UK became the first country to ban fur farming in 2003, followed by many European countries, although the sale of imported furs is still legal. In 2019, California banned sales of fashion fur with a few exceptions. Israel will allow the sale of fur for scientific research, education or instruction, and for religious or traditional purposes.

The post in Jerusalem, Jewish Information Union

5. Kenya

Rural counties in Kenya are improving sanitation by upgrading latrines with safe toilets. A 2014 national survey found that 66% of rural Kenyans used either an uncovered pit latrine, or an open field or bush, a number that reflects a global estimate of around 6 in 10 people for whom access to adequate sanitation remains a challenge. Only 24% of Kenyan villages are certified without open defecation, a key factor in improved sanitation. To improve hygiene, several countries are turning to SATO products, developed with nonprofit funding and supported by the US Agency for International Development.

Self-sealing plastic molds come in three varieties and can be recessed into a concrete base around any open latrine. They rinse with just 1 to 4 cups of water, which opens a weighted flap at the bottom of the pot. SATO blankets reduce odors, prevent insects from entering or leaving the pit, and improve the safety of children and others using the bathroom at night. Distributed by community health volunteers, the toilets cost between $ 6 and $ 12, plus the cost of masonry for proper installation. Residents of Siayu County have purchased more than 60,000 SATO products to date, and the local director of health services said the county is working to install toilets in early childhood development centers and institutions. health.

Science Africa, Innovate4Health

World

For the first time, writers will be able to make money from used book sales thanks to a new collaboration between author organizations and online book retailers. Studies show that the median income of full-time writers has been declining for years, and according to research from the Society of Authors, the pandemic has exacerbated the trend. Meanwhile, the used book market is growing.

A new program called AuthorSHARE seeks to address this disparity by ensuring that writers receive royalties on the used sale of their books to World of Books or Bookbarn International. Retailers will track and share sales information with the Authors Licensing and Collecting Society, which has over 112,000 members in 105 countries. The group will then match sales with its membership database and pay authors from a 200,000 ($ 280,000) royalty fund, which is expected to grow in the coming years. Payments to authors are currently capped at 1,000. The value of a book goes beyond the value of the paper it’s printed on, so it’s great to see that original creators will see some benefit when their work finds a way. new reader, said novelist Joanne Harris.

The bookstore