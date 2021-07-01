Bianca Saunders wins ANDAM fashion award 2021 – WWD

British menswear designer Bianca Saunders has won the grand prize at the ANDAM Awards 2021, the 32nd annual design competition.

The prize is accompanied by an endowment of 300,000 euros plus one year of mentoring from Cédric Charbit, CEO of Balenciaga, on topics including financial, legal, marketing, communication and production.

While drawing on his British and Caribbean origins, Saunders also questions existing notions of masculinity in his designs.

“My main goal for the brand was to create this balance. You get the really overly masculine guy and the effeminate guy existing in the same world. Even the pieces can be considered slightly more feminine. I think that’s how I create the energy that brings something different and more to the menswear conversation, ”the Royal College of Art graduate recently told WWD.

Candidates for the ANDAM grand prix can be of any nationality, but must have a French company or create one during the year in which the scholarship is awarded.

Saunders beat the other six finalists for the main prize: GmbH, Wales Bonner, Area, Rokh, Ludovic de Saint-Sernin and Casablanca.

She is also a finalist for this year’s LVMH Prize.

The Pierre Bergé Prize, dedicated to young French companies and endowed with 100,000 euros, was awarded to EgonLab, a gender-neutral brand launched in 2019 by Florentin Glémarec and Kévin Nompeix.

The brand bears the name of the Austrian painter Egon Schiele and its “tailor-made urban-punk DNA aims to dress all body types, all genres of all ages without ever distorting them”. Designers aim to create a lifestyle brand and surround themselves with visual artists and types of music.

The winner of the Fashion Accessories Prize, endowed with a sum of 50,000 euros, is Aswad leather goods specialist.

Sonia Ahmimou founded the Aswad leather goods workshop in Paris in 2015 after spending more than a decade learning the trade at Louis Vuitton, Moynat and Hermès.

It places its aesthetic “at the crossroads of Moroccan and French craftsmanship”, producing elegant bags, some with exterior zipped compartments, as well as small leather goods.

The winners were unveiled at an outdoor ceremony in the picturesque gardens of the Palais-Royal in Paris, in the presence of senior fashion executives, designers, jury members and journalists.

The other Pierre Bergé Prize finalists were Ester Manas, Uniforme Paris and Charles de Vilmorin, while the other the contestants for the Accessories Prize were jeweler Samuel François and the Austrian studio Published By, which manufactures chrome bags and silver jewelry.

This year’s edition, with Charbit as president of the jury, boasted of a list of star guest jurors, with headlining Lalisa Manobal, known simply as Lisa to the legion of Blackpink fans. , as well as Chinese singer Chris Lee and fashion designers Kerby Jean-Raymond and Phoebe Philo.

Charbit had decided to open the door to all kinds of creative types to reflect a changing topography of influence as traditional fashion keepers – magazine editors and retailers – give in to photographers, educators, business disruptors, stylists, artists, digital companies and next-generation media personalities.

Other invited jurors included French singer and actress Lou Doillon; photographer Juergen Teller and his creative partner Dovile Drizyte; researcher and educator Linda Loppa; Natalie Massenet, investor and entrepreneur, and Sally Singer, head of fashion at Amazon.

Given travel restrictions and other challenges related to the pandemic, much of the jury’s work was done remotely.

Created in 1989 by Dufour with the support of the French Ministry of Culture and DEFI and chaired by the late Pierre Bergé, ANDAM was a springboard for creators who continue to obtain international recognition.

Previous winners include Martin Margiela, Viktor & Rolf, Christophe Lemaire, Y / Project and Jeremy Scott.

ANDAM was one of the first fashion awards to add a one-year mentorship, starting in 2011 when luxury director Ralph Toledano, now president of the Federation of Haute Couture and Fashion , has been associated with this year’s winner Anthony Vaccarello, now Creative Director. of Saint-Laurent.

ANDAM is also supported by major patrons, including Balenciaga, Chanel, Chloé, Fondation Pierre Bergé-Yves Saint Laurent, Galeries Lafayette, Google, Hermès, Kering, Lacoste, Longchamp, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton, L’Oréal Paris , OTB, Première Classe, Saint Laurent, Swarovski and Demain. The managers of most of these companies are permanent members of the jury.

