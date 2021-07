Kim Kardashian impresses by revealing white dress in Spanish Steps after facing criticism for sexy outfit in Vatican

Kim Kardashian makes a number of sartorial statements during her Roman vacation. The reality TV star, 40, stepped out Wednesday night in a tailored white Fendi mini dress as she posed in the Spanish Steps in Italy. Kardashian wore her hair in a high ponytail and only accessorized her look with wrap-around heeled sandals. She toured the ancient city with makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic, hairstylist Chris Appleton and KKW Brands director Tracy Romulus. TEAM USA, KIM KARDASHIANS SKIMS LINE PARTNER ON OFFICIAL LOUNGEWEAR The stripped-down looks of the founder of Skims have left a few fans irritated. During a visit to the Vatican with Kate Moss and her daughter Lila Grace, Kardashian donned an off-the-shoulder white lace dress with cutouts at the waist by Barragn. Many Twitter users thought the outfit was inappropriate for the setting. KIM KARDASHIAN SAYS REALITY SHOW WOULD NOT BE SO SUCCESSFUL WITHOUT SEX TAPE “You want to know how far we’ve fallen as a civilization? Kim Kardashian wore this to the Vatican. And no one stopped her from entering,” one person said. “Kimmy, don’t you have any decency?” We understand that you are absent from decorum, but must you find it necessary to have your possessions paraded in this way to the VATICAN? Disrespectful ”, wrote someone else. “Girl, what ?! In the Vatican? ” request another. “If you don’t dress properly when you visit the Vatican, you are not showing respect. Is it because you are so rich that you think you can do whatever you want? You are a disrespectful person.” “Italy is an extremely religious country. They are also very protective of their culture, and therefore to show that kind of disrespect is rude. She may have worn a cloak in the chapel, but she could have worn it. a different outfit, ”one person said. reasoned. KIM KARDASHIAN WON’T CHANGE SEXY STYLE WHEN SHE BECOMES A LAWYER: YOU CAN DO ANYTHING YOU WANT “Besides the disrespect, LOOK how the dress doesn’t even fit! The size is obviously for a MUCH longer torso. If you have to wear a screaming ‘look at me’ outfit inside the Vatican, you’re serious. problems, “another user highlighted. “We had the most amazing experience visiting Vatican City @vaticanmuseums. It was amazing to be able to see in person all of the iconic art, architecture and ancient Roman sculptures, especially the works of Michael- Angel, “she wrote on Twitter. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP Kardashian covered herself with a leather blazer for the Sistine Chapel part of the visit. “I respected the dress code and I fully covered myself inside St. Peter’s Basilica and the Sistine Chapel,” she said.

