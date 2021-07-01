5 the devil wears Prada

The devil wears Prada officially 15 years old this year. The film adaptation of the book, a fashion favorite set in the early years, immediately resonated with audiences. Meryl Streep as super chic and super terrifying editor-in-chief Miranda Priestly delivered one-liners that are still memorialized to this day. And who can forget this fabulous editing moment in Madonnas Vogue after Andy (Anne Hathaway) finally discovers the fashion locker room?

While there is a lot to love about the movie, there are also quite a few things to scrutinize, especially after 15 years. First, who is the real villain? Many argue that Andy’s unfavorable friends and boyfriend were problematic. But then again, wasn’t Andy subjected to the worst aspects of unrest culture that we’ve all realized are pretty toxic?

There is also the question of how true to reality the film is. While some fashion editors recognize that pettiness among bosses and co-workers is pervasive, others recognize that the culture of the industry has since changed. TDWP. There is a stark contrast between the behaviors of the old guard and the new fashion guard, freelance fashion editor Lauren Fisher told Bustle, some of whom was certainly influenced by The devil wears Prada.

The industry is also much less glamorous. The opulence depicted was right back then, but now it’s a far cry from how things work for most fashion editors, says In the style Senior News Editor Alyssa Hardy. You don’t go into closets to grab the new Chanel boots.

Upcoming, five fashion insiders are opening up to commotion on their favorite fashion moments from the iconic film and whether it still stands in 2021.

Tyler McCall, Editor-in-Chief, Fashionista

Photographer: Elana Mudd

What’s your favorite look and scene from the movie?

There are so many amazing looks in this movie, but the one that lasted the longest was an all-black outfit that Andy wears to pick up something from the James Holt party. The flash of sheer tights under a short dress and a pair of tall boots is so subtly sexy that I understand why Nate loses his mind when he meets Andy on the street. Plus, who hasn’t coveted a multi-layered Chanel necklace in 2006? I’m not sure this is my favorite scene, but the one I think about the most is [when] Andy throws his sidekick into a fountain in Paris. Is it because I have often fantasized about throwing my phone in a fountain? Who to tell?

How did the film influence your interest in working in fashion?

When I saw for the first time The devil wears Prada, working in fashion was not even on my radar. I loved reading magazines and making outfits, but a job in fashion seemed as impossible to me as visiting the moon. I’m not sure the movie did much to make me believe otherwise.

How accurately does the film describe what it’s really like to work in a magazine / media company?

Honestly, so much has changed since the movie, but I have to say … part of it still feels very real. I’ve had my fair share of naughty Emilys moments in the halls of publishing houses.

Cortne Bonilla, Brand Content Editor, Vox Media

Courtesy photo

What’s your favorite look and scene from the movie?

My favorite look from the movie is when Miranda wears a green animal skin coat. My favorite scene is where Madonna performs while Andy changes outfits on her commute. It always makes me shiver when I think of strutting the streets with a look that makes me feel good.

How did the film influence your interest in working in fashion?

As a preteen my mom and I watched this movie over and over again together. At the time, I was living in the middle of nowhere in South Georgia and my main goal was to move to New York. Every movie I watched was about New York and it really inspired me to go to this city.

How accurately does the film describe what it’s really like to work in a magazine / media company?

Depending on where I worked, yes. The media or other fashion companies I have worked in are filled with inspiring women walking the halls [and] by clicking on their heeled boots or mules. A lot of girls are mean, but that was in the past too. Things are a little different these days, but there are always mean girls in every industry. I would say, however, that being surrounded by fashion girls is always inspiring, from an aesthetic point of view.

Eliza Huber, Fashion Editor, Refinery29

Courtesy photo

What’s your favorite look and scene from the movie?

By far my favorite look from the movie is the charcoal mini dress Andy wears with tights, black knee-length boots, a loose coat, and a tangle of Chanel chains in gold, probably because I own pretty much exactly. the same outfit (without Chanel) and wear it constantly. I love the look of a super short dress with high boots. The combination is my self-confidence booster.

How did the film influence your interest in working in fashion?

Honestly, I don’t really think so. It has never been one of my favorite movies. I’m not even sure I liked it at all. I always preferred to watch movies that weren’t necessarily about fashion, but had really nice clothes, like Factory Girl or Love story.

How accurately does the film describe what it’s really like to work in a magazine / media company?

The fashion / magazine / media industry has changed a lot since then TDWP came out of. Maybe that was really it, working in a fashion magazine. Damn, I’ve heard horror stories. But I can’t say I experienced anything similar to what Andy or Emily experienced in the movie. It’s a demanding and busy job at times Nate should have understood this, but what job isn’t?

Alyssa Hardy, Senior News Editor, InStyle

Courtesy photo

What’s your favorite look and scene from the movie?

My favorite scene is the one where Miranda gives a speech to Andrea about the fashion cycle. Whether the writers realized it or not, she hits the nail on the head when she talks about a shirt representing countless jobs. For me, this is one of the most important things to remember about clothes and this scene is so well done. I also always loved that little dress that they styled for the photoshoot.

How did the film influence your interest in working in fashion?

It was more of a hen and an egg. I loved the movie because it was about fashion and magazines. Before I could break into the industry, I would consume anything, even slightly trendy, just to get a taste of it. I will say that seeing this toxicity manifesting itself, I really didn’t want it to be something that I let into my world.

How accurately does the film describe what it’s really like to work in a magazine / media company?

Some elements are correct. The seriousness with which people take their work is certainly similar sometimes in a very bad way. The opulence depicted was right back then, but now it’s a far cry from the way things work for most fashion editors. You don’t go into closets to grab the new Chanel boots.

Lauren Fisher, Freelance Fashion Editor and Consultant

Courtesy photo

What’s your favorite look and scene from the movie?

Our Lady Vogue The fashion montage across town is the epitome of the cinematic makeover, but it’s the Are you wearing the Chanel boots? scene for me. The Chanel crest blazer, the thigh-high boots, the hair flip! But the real kiss for chefs are the shocked looks on the faces of their colleagues. Iconic.

How did the film influence your interest in working in fashion?

The devil wears Prada Made me both terrified and ecstatic about working in fashion. In a way, it helped me get into the industry without taking anything too seriously because I found the comedy and the ridiculous in some aspects of it. The secret to success is to strike the perfect balance between Andy and Miranda.

How accurately does the film describe what it’s really like to work in a magazine / media company?

The interesting thing is that The devil wears Prada came before the digital age of fashion magazines, so it hasn’t really captured this world which is so different from its print magazine counterpart. Some aspects of the film are correct: the unspoken intimidation, the abundance of designer pieces at insane prices, the egos of those who take themselves far too seriously. But in my experience, these are just tiny parts of the industry. There are so many really smart, kind, talented people out there who trump negative stereotypes. There is also a stark contrast between the behaviors of the Old Guard and the New Fashion Guard some of which I am sure were influenced by The devil wears Prada.