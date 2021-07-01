Best jewelry and pearl necklaces for men 2021

So, you are in the market for pearl jewelry, eh? I mean, why would you be here to learn more about pearl jewelry? Right. Therefore! Shall we get into it? Because there is a good part to be deepened.

First of all, if you’ve never bought pearls before, know that they don’t come cheap. The very high-end ones – the crisp, perfectly round, shiny ones that you are probably imagining in your head right now – can easily run into several thousand dollars. There’s an example of that on this list, a collaborative necklace from Mikimoto and Comme des Garçons, which is so cool it’s worth checking out, even if you’re not ready to drop that sort of thing just yet. ‘money on a pearl necklace for now. But there are also a whole bunch of other, more affordable options.

You see, once you leave the fine jewelry space and start digging into other areas, you will find that not all pearls are created equal. And if you just want to test the look for yourself, opting for baroque pearls – which have an irregular shape – or even imitation pearls may be the way to go. Once you’ve determined how much you’re willing to spend, the only question becomes: what’s your vibe? Do you want something delicate and classic? Something quirky and a little bohemian? Is hanging a Harry Styles pearl earring right for you, or would you rather try a pearl bracelet or even a pearl ring? Maybe all of the above?

The choice is yours, my friend. That’s why I’ve put together a bunch of options below. Some are marketed as men’s jewelry. Others like pieces for women. But honestly, who cares? Aside from some very specific concerns – a ladies’ choker may not be suitable for a bigger man, for example – the entire category is unisex. Do not dwell on the nomenclature. Instead, just wear your new pearl jewelry with gusto. Exchange a row of pearls for your favorite silver chain. Leave the monogrammed signet ring at home and wear a bead instead. Wear your pearls with t-shirts and jeans or camp shirts and costumes. The world is (I’m sorry, but it happens) your oyster. And you are the pearl. Gear up accordingly.