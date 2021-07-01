Store owner finds mysterious note on donated ball gown: “Give it a chance”

A boutique owner in Pennsylvania managed to track down a woman who donated her ball gown with a personalized note.

Jillian Nimick took to TIC Tac in mid-June, asked the public to help them find the original owner of a teal ball gown, which had been passed to her by a third-party donor who had purchased 25 bags of clothing and had it handed over to Nimicks Mt. Nice store, Nimi Boutique.

From that group, Nimick noticed that the dazzling fit and flare teal dress had a handwritten note from the original owner, but there was no name attached.

VIRGINIA WOMAN GIVING A WEDDING DRESS TO THE NEW BRIDE

In a photo Nimick sent to Fox News, the original owner described that she got the dress in a sales display because her family was not going to “spend more than $ 300 on a ball gown” . While she didn’t automatically fall in love with the dress, at first glance, she came back when she tried it on.

The letter also goes on to say that she attended the prom with her high school sweetheart and that she was planning to tie the knot in 2020.

“I didn’t have the heart to send this beauty to Goodwill. I knew she needed a bigger goal since the universe seemed to be working so hard to get it for me,” wrote the mysterious owner of the ball gown. “Give it a chance.”

THE OWNER OF AN INDIANA CLOTHING STORE DEPLOYED TO TEARS BY DONATION FROM THE BARSTOOL FUND

In one video update Five days after her original TikTok, Nimick told her followers that the woman who owned the ball gown contacted her on Facebook to identify herself.

Her name is Shania Potosky from Norvelt, Pennsylvania. According to Nimick, Potosky attended the ball in 2014 and married his high school sweetheart in September 2020. It turns out that Potosky had actually donated her dress to another organization two years before it got to Nimick.

“The dress has yet to find a new home. I think since the prom / special occasion season ended it won’t find a new home until next year,” Nimick told Fox News via E-mail. “But I’ll say it’s the dress that keeps on giving.”

COUPLE FROM KENTUCKY MAKES PUBLIC ADVOCACY AFTER ACCIDENTALLY DONATION OF WEDDING DRESS: “I JUST WANT TO RETURN IT”

Nimick added that she was looking to start an official 501C nonprofit where she could donate prom dresses to help girls in need. Her generosity is boosted by her own experience in high school, where Nimick almost missed her own prom because she didn’t have a dress.

Before going viral on TikTok, Nimick collected and distributed prom dresses for free.

“Even though we have found the owner, there are so many wonderful people willing to donate and it warms my heart,” Nimick wrote, noting that his Searching for Potosky video series had racked up over two million. of views.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Potosky did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment on what she thinks of her old ball gown soon to find a new home.