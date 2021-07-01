Fashion
I never take off that nap dress
If I had to choose one word to sum up what I have been feeling for the past year and a half, it would be tired; physically, mentally and emotionally. Thankfully, it looks like they’re finally on the rise. There’s a 90-degree light with 99% humidity at the end of that long tunnel, plus an almost instant revisited interest in, to put it simply, doing things. Sure, I can still wear my Amazon-made leggings five times a week (minimum), but I also felt invigorated to sprinkle real clothes into the mix. Enter the Sleeper Relaxing Dress.
Even though I leave the house more, comfort remains my number one priority. With the proliferation of the Nap Dress, developed by Hill house, everyday sleepwear has become the norm. And it makes sense: they have everything you love about your favorite pajamas (breathable, super soft), but feature special details (pearl buttons, smocked tops) that get them out of the bedroom.
As someone who hates everything sleeveless, I was looking for a dress that had all of the above qualities, but was not a tank. This issue of Sleeper ticked all the boxes: it’s easy to put on and style, strikes the right balance between trendy and timeless, and looks (and feels) just as good as lounging around as with heeled sandals for an evening.
First of all: the basics
Sleeper was started in 2014 by two former fashion editors who were looking to create beautiful loungewear. (The Guardian is calling them the brand that made sleepwear cool.) Each garment is handmade with natural materials. Although they sell a variety of parts, pajamas and linen suits at swim and pleasure, Dresses are at the heart of the company’s DNA. And the Lounge dress is what we call the OG.
Crafted from 100% linen, the dress features buttons down the front and an elasticated neckline and sleeves. It is machine washable, comes in one size (to comfortably fit sizes XS to XL) and can be worn over or off the shoulder, buttoned or unbuttoned, loose or belted. While I have a soft spot for white, especially summer, it comes in tons of other solid colors (light pink, lime green, navy, and coral), as well as some fun but delicate prints (flowers and gingham).
Why am i obsessed
With a lot of movement this summer, my clothes have to adapt to a variety of settings on beach days and nights on the town. This dress does exactly that. And, as a result, it has tons of styling potential. Although I tend to wear it on its own, I like the idea of getting more creative and layer it under a corset, or wear it with patent boots.
The best part about this dress, however, is that it is low maintenance without looking like her; it doesn’t crease too much, it’s so roomy and not at all binding, and I can just throw it in the washing machine when I’m done (anything I don’t need to dry clean is a plus ). When it comes to loungewear, I have found this to be a great alternative to athletic shorts and worn t-shirts. It’s just as comfortable, but it makes me feel more comfortable. And aren’t the best pieces the ones that make you feel good?
How to style the nap dress trend
During the day, this look is effortless: barefoot, air-dried hair, a freshly washed rosy face. At night, accessorize with items that complement the room, don’t steal the attention. A woven raffia bag with wavy edges, simple gold jewelry and tied flower sandals as well as subtle and shiny makeup do the trick.
