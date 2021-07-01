Estill man receives two life sentences for “execution style” murders

It took 45 minutes for a Lexington County jury to reach a verdict against a Hampton County man in a double homicide case. One of the victims was his cousin.

Damien Lavar Ritter, 28, of Estill, SC, was found guilty on Tuesday June 29 by a Lexington County jury, after about 45 minutes of deliberation, for murder, attempted murder, kidnapping and armed robbery.

Ritter was convicted of the murders of Samir Atkins, 26, and Elzie Mack, 41.

The trial began on Monday June 21 with jury selection. The Honorable Frank R. Addy, Jr., presided over the trial and sentenced Ritter to two life terms in the South Carolina Department of Corrections for murder, 30 years for attempted murder and kidnapping and 10 years for armed robbery. Ritter will spend the rest of his natural life in prison and will not be eligible for parole.

Lawyer Rick Hubbard said: These two men were executed with a single gunshot wound to the back of the head. The case was extremely tough and required a lot of teamwork. I am grateful for the hard work by the prosecution and law enforcement team to bring an end to and bring justice to the families of the victims.

According to legal documents:

On July 5, 2018, Ritter traveled to West Columbia, South Carolina from his home in Estill. Security footage showed Ritter left his home that morning driving his burgundy Chevy Tahoe wearing a red shirt, black pants and Jordan 14 sneakers.

Once Ritter arrived in West Columbia, he contacted his cousin, Samir Atkins, from an unknown number. Moments later, Ritter arrived at Samirs’ apartment on Glenn Street in West Columbia. The surviving victim testified during the trial that after Ritter and Samir entered the kitchen, he heard a single gunshot. The surviving victim was then ordered at gunpoint to go into the kitchen and placed face down next to Samir’s body.

Ritter and his unknown accomplices searched the apartment. Meanwhile, Samir’s friend Elzie Mack has arrived at the apartment. Elzie was also ordered to get to the floor in the kitchen near Samir’s lifeless body. The surviving victim testified at trial that he heard a man’s voice say: I go down, I go down, then a second shot. He saw Ritter with the gun in his hand, pointing the gun at him and pulling the trigger. The gun clicked but did not fire. The surviving victim grabbed Ritter and was able to escape from the apartment. During the struggle, the surviving victim was also shot dead.

During the investigation, the surviving victim was able to give law enforcement a detailed description of Ritter, including the clothes he was wearing and the vehicle he was driving. After identifying Ritter, law enforcement learned that a burgundy Chevy Tahoe was registered in Ritter.

The surviving victim was given a series of photos and immediately identified Ritter as the shooter. The investigation revealed that Ritter later returned to Estill after committing the killings before leaving the state. Ritter surrendered to law enforcement on July 13, 2018. Ritter’s vehicle was never found and no other arrests were made in this case.

During the trial, the testimony of medical examiner Dr. Janice Ross revealed that Samir died from a single gunshot wound to the back of his head. When first responders arrived at the scene, Elzie was still breathing. Elzie was declared brain dead the next day and ultimately died from a gunshot wound to the back of his head. Elzie remained on life support until her organ harvesting was complete. Dr. Ross performed a medical examination and testified that Elzie was also shot in the head.

During sentencing, members of both families of the victims went to court to ask for the maximum sentence. Samir left a daughter and Elzie left a wife and a son.

West Columbia Police Department lead investigator Matt Deas, along with other West Columbia detectives, have worked diligently to resolve this case. Assistant District Attorney Sutania A. Fuller and Assistant District Attorney Shawn Graham handled the prosecution of this case for the Eleventh Circuit District Attorney’s Office.

Assistant lawyer Fuller pointed out that this was one of the most gruesome crime scenes in recent years. While this punishment will not bring Samir and Elzie back, I am grateful that families now have the closure and justice they deserve.

The 11th Circuit District Attorney’s Office is extremely grateful for the hard work of the West Columbia Police Department and greatly appreciates the dedication of Investigator Matt Deas. We also appreciate the assistance received during the prosecution of this matter from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, United States Secret Service, Investigation Team Federal Bureau of Investigation (CAST) and Hampton County Sheriff’s Office cell analysis.