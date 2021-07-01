Fashion
Four women from Sarasota share their thoughts on post-pandemic fashion
One of the many things the pandemic drove the break on was style. Some of us adopted this, but others were reluctant about it. And we’ve all heard of the Zoom calls and the business at the top, yoga pants at the bottom.
At the same time, our inboxes were inundated with endless elastic belts, work-from-home clothes that all seemed to run out in my size. (I guess you now know which side I was on!)
But whatever: now is the time to dress for an occasion, once again. For a little inspiration, we asked four of Sarasotas’ social swans how their 40s changed their style and what they look forward to the most when it comes to their wardrobe and event attire.
Mimi Griffith
“When quarantine began, it quickly became apparent that the social functions were shutting down. My friends and I didn’t know when we would meet again publicly.
“I remember looking in my closet feeling so empty because I bought some really nice outfits for upcoming events in 2020. I went from heels and platforms, fancy dress and luxury jewelry, to bandanas, masks, sweatshirts and flip flops for the majority of the pandemic.
“Plus my toenails and feet were in desperate need of a manicure / pedicure. Once I realized I couldn’t have a pedicure, I switched from flip flops to sneakers or closed toe shoes. , I saw people I knew during the pandemic, and they didn’t recognize me, that’s when I knew I was in trouble!
“I had a thong and sweatshirt donation ritual last week; Goodwill got all of my clothes. Now I’m back with a revenge for killing Sarasota with fashion and strutting around with my friends and family.
“As things slowly fall back into place, I can’t wait to wear cute summer dresses, as well as comfortable platforms and my stylish crossover handbags, which give me a hands-free option on the go. Plus, I fell in love with denim shorts and white shirts for a more sporty look, which I can dress up or down for the summer. Since the pandemic, I have realized that life is too short, so if you have clothes that you keep for a special occasion, I suggest you wear them now. This pandemic has validated the idea that life can change in the blink of an eye. Look your best everyday! “
Donna Koffman
“The week before our pandemic shutdown, I was full as I co-chaired the Humane Society of Sarasota County Paws on the Catwalk Luncheon, The Easter Seals Abilities Shining Luncheon and the Asolo Reperatory Galaall seven days apart. The latter was on March 7, 2020, and I remember the news of the pandemic that brought us all to a screeching halt was a day or two after.
“Overnight, I went from cocktail dresses, gala dresses and stiletto heels to yoga pants, swimwear, flip flops and running shoes. And of course, face masks! A fun distraction! for me was online shopping for vintage clothes. I especially love everything. crocheted from the 70s.
“Coming out to the other side, I feel that my attire reflects the laid back, relaxed pace that I’ve become used to and I’m also not ready to part with it completely. Even though I’m slowing down between the 2020 obligations. rescheduled events coupled with new engagements, I’ll always be on the go and dress for the occasion. But most likely, I’ll be wearing high waisted pants or dressy shorts, paired with a light silk blouse or bustier. and the makeup, I don’t require much maintenance. I even gave up eyelash extensions! “
Umbreen Khalidi-Majeed
“During the pandemic, I threw off my jeans and leaned heavily on neutrals, especially in the sportswear category. I literally don’t own a pair of blue denim jeans, but it’s now on my. wish list 2021.
“What I found interesting was that in the midst of the vortex of the 24 hour news cycle that I found almost crippling, I pulled out a giant tote bag of tissue samples and rugs. As a former interior designer, I have collected (OK, amassed) for the past 17 years. They are a mixture of delightful textures, insane patterns, vibrant colors, all screaming “be happy!” “”
“This collection, for me, is an instant stimulant. I lost track of time as I arranged them in different configurations on the floor. Thinking about it now, it was a coping strategy, a way of s ‘soothe by embracing the familiar and creative in safety, because every combination of this magical tote was an approved winner.
“I can’t wait to get dressed again. Like, super charged! Bring in the color, pattern, texture and shine! Maybe not all in one outfit, but again, maybe. Why not ?
“PS, this photo is a recent selfie. Why, Yes, that is, gold glitter on my eyelids, an overload of patterns and an absurd number of disco balls in plastic bags. Yes, world, I’m back! “
Deborah J. Blue
“As a family litigator, the pandemic has resulted in court appearances being disrupted. Every motion hearing and / or trial has been heard on Zoom. Instead of the“ stage ”of the courtroom. The hearing, the Zoom screen and the limited visibility above the waist are motivated and give me the freedom to be more creative while in court.
“I stopped wearing suits and my clothes got lighter and more colorful. I found a great selection of 1970s silk jersey dresses at Canned Ham Vintage that are stylish but comfortable during Zoom audiences. Zoom-free days, conference calls and office work, my Aviator Nation tracksuits were my go-to work outfit.There is something very liberating about wearing a pepto pink tracksuit with an Aladdin Sane lightning bolt to work!
“My fashion purchases also got bolder during the pandemic, like the Christopher John Rogers dresses from the Target capsule collection. So much fabric, fashion and fun for a great price! Receiving new fashion packages, delivered to the door, was an exciting event and helped put the pandemic into perspective. And it gave me hope. In uncertain times during the pandemic, the ability to express oneself through fashion continued to be a joy. “
