Best Plus Size Dresses For Summer – WATE 6 On Your Side

What are the best plus size summer dresses?

In hot and humid weather, clothes that keep you cool and comfortable are a must. Summer dresses are not only comfortable, although they can look neat and stylish without much effort. And luckily, there are options for every body type and size.

Nowadays, you can find many plus size summer dresses that make you look and feel great. From traditional summer dresses to floor sweeping maxi dresses to fitted A-line styles, you can find a sundress that matches your style to a tee.

Best plus size summer dresses 2021

Amazon Essentials Scoop Neck Short Sleeve A-Line Dress, Plus Size

For a simple, casual look, this slip-on swing dress is an ideal option. It’s made from viscose and spandex, so it’s machine washable and drapes over the body for a flattering fit. You can also choose from several color and pattern options.

Sold by Amazon

Tommy Hilfiger Plus Size Scuba A-Line Dress

This elegant A-line dress is perfect for those summer occasions that call for a more polished look. The structured fit helps define your figure as it is fitted at chest and waist level for a more flattering shape. It also features front hip pockets adorned with gold buttons.

Sold by Macys

Jessica Simpson Plus Size Printed Katie Ruffle Dress

This ankle-length floral dress has a soft, flowing style that’s perfect for dates. It features ruffle detailing at the arms and along the bodice and ties at the front for an even more alluring feel. It is machine washable for easy cleaning.

Sold by Macys

Nemidor Loose Slit Maxi Dress, Plus Size

This loose summer dress is made of stretchy polyester which allows for easy movement. It also has a side slit and handy front pockets for your essentials. It is available in a large number of color and pattern options.

Sold by Amazon

Style & Co Floral Print Slip Dress, Plus Size

This colorful sweater dress features sleeveless design which can keep you cool in the summer heat. It has a comfy crew neck and also doesn’t snag in an unflattering way. The dress washes well too and is available in many different designs.

Sold by Macys

KARALIN Plus Size Short Sleeve Babydoll Dress

This rayon-spandex dress is loose and lightweight to keep you comfortable in hot weather. It features a babydoll style and ruffle details that add a feminine touch and can easily be dressed up or down.

Sold by Amazon

CeCe Plus Size Flutter Sleeve Ruffle Dress

This mini style dress arrives above the knee and features ruffled cap sleeves that make it perfect for casual lunches and parties when you need to get dressed. It also has a rear keyhole with a buttoned buckle closure.

Sold by Macys

Standards and practices Modern dress for plus size women

This sporty denim dress is perfect for almost any casual occasion. It’s made from woven tencel to keep you stylish and is machine washable for easy cleaning. It features a V-neck, invisible back zipper and princess stitching.

Sold by Amazon

Romwe Plus Size Boho Tribal Print Beach Dress

If you’re a fan of bohemian-inspired looks, this flowy knee-length dress is a great option for music festivals or other casual events. It’s made of lightweight rayon, so it’s cool and breathable even in hot weather. It is available in a wide range of designs and is also machine washable.

Sold by Amazon

Amazon Essentials Short Sleeve V-Neck Swing Dress

When it comes to dresses that are easy to wear, you can’t beat this comfortable jersey style that easily hugs your curves. It features a flattering V-neckline and sits nicely on the body. You can choose from a few solid colors and several fun designs.

Sold by Amazon

Tralilbee Plus Size Pleated Short Sleeve A-Line Dress

Another great casual option, this A-line dress is perfect for everyday wear. It is made of a rayon / elastane blend, so the fabric is soft and has a slight stretch. The dress also has convenient front pockets and a pleated waist that won’t stick to the stomach.

Sold by Amazon

Columbia PFG Active Frieza III Dress Plus Size

If you are looking for a casual and sporty dress, this comfortable style is a great option. It features flattering empire waist seams and a scoop neckline to shape your body. It’s also made from moisture-wicking polyester and offers UPF 50 sun protection to keep you safe outdoors.

Sold by Macys

Pinup Fashion Off Shoulder Summer Dress

This alluring off-the-shoulder dress features shoulder cutouts and a crossover neckline that give it a fun look. It has two handy front pockets and is made of soft, stretchy rayon that is comfortable even in hot weather.

Sold by Amazon

NY Collection Plus Size A-Line Dress

This sleeveless dress features a ruffled empire waist that flatters your curves and pulls away from your stomach. The crochet trim at the neckline adds feminine details and visual interest. Best of all, the bright blue color is perfect for summer.

Sold by Macys

Calvin Klein Illusion Stripe Floral Print Plus Size Dress

If you are going to a party or other event that requires dressing up, this sundress with a delicate floral pattern is a great choice. It’s fitted at the chest and waist, but flares out through the skirt for a more flattering silhouette. Princess seams also help shape your body.

Sold by Macys

Nemidor Short Sleeve Plus Size Long Dress with Herringbone Print

This plus size maxi dress for summer has a solid top and patterned skirt, separated by a flattering empire waist. It has comfortable short sleeves and a scoop neck to keep you cool in hot weather. The dress is also made of a soft, stretchy material that flows well over the body.

Sold by Amazon

Trendy BCX Floral Print Plus Size A-Line Dress

This fun, flowery dress is specially tailored to flatter your curves. It is adjusted at chest and waist level, but pulls away from the hips and back to avoid snagging. The polyester / elastane blend is also lightweight and breathable and can be cleaned in the washer.

Sold by Macys

Register now here to receive the weekly BestReviews newsletter for helpful advice on new products and great deals.

Jennifer blair written for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2021 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.