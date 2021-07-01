Joan Rivers drank wine from a coffee mug in “Fashion Police”





Joan Rivers had a particularly unique morning routine to get ready for her red carpet roasts on “Fashion Police.” According to former co-host Margaret Cho, the late comedian sipped wine instead of coffee to start the day off right. “She would take her giant Starbucks mug, empty it and fill it with Chardonnay. And just drink his Chardonnay from his Starbucks mug, which I thought was a genius, ”Cho, 52, revealed on the Podcast “People of the 90s” this week. She also shared that “Fashion Police” was filmed at “really weird” hours and that when she showed up at 4 am to film, Rivers “would already be there.” Cho described working alongside her mentor Rivers, who died aged 81 in 2014, as one of her “favorite moments”. “She loved doing ‘Fashion Police’ and she was really excited about it,” she recalls. Cho said she first met Rivers at an awards dinner in the ’90s, shortly after the comedian launched a new line of jewelry with QVC. When offered pieces from the collection, Cho replied that she wasn’t wearing any jewelry, which sparked a two-year freezing spell between the two, she recalls. Joan Rivers with her “coffee” on the set of “Fashion Police”. E! Cho also reflected on how co-host Giuliana Rancic’s hurtful joke about Zendaya’s dreadlocks at the 2015 Oscars changed the way “Fashion Police” covered the red carpet. At the time, Rancic said the traditional African hairstyle made the “Euphoria” star feel like she “smelled of patchouli oil or weed.” Zendaya responded to the remarks, calling them “outrageously offensive”, and the fashion critic publicly apologized. “We really had to watch what we say about the person. We changed the way we did our fashion reporting to have a moment when [we said]it’s actually someone’s personality you judge as opposed to their outfit, ”Cho said. “It was hard to justify ‘roasting’, but roasting needs to be a lot more thoughtful. For me, fashion is just fun and fun, but people can also be very hurt. “

