Animal Crossing: UNIQLO New Horizons Shirts Available for Purchase

By Jessica Reyes

July 1, 2021 20:40 GMT

the UNIQLO x Animal Crossing UT Collection launched today with shirts available for sale online and in stores. This collection arrives two months after a early May trailer and an unspecified release date announcement in July.

The Animal Crossing: New Horizons clothing line features minimalist t-shirts printed with characters, logos and more related to Animal Crossing. It includes 22 models for men, women, children and babies. Customers can only buy one t-shirt, so no duplicate. Men’s and women’s t-shirts cost $ 19.90, and children’s and baby’s t-shirts cost $ 9.90. The collection apparently also includes accessories such as towels and tote bags.

All UT models appear in the Animal Crossing: New Horizons in-game clothing store for characters to wear as well. There is also a UNIQLO Island that players can visit with this dream address: DA-5439-8379-5190. The island recreates the interior of an actual UNIQLO store, with rows of neatly “folded” clothing and merchandise.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons continues to remain relevant in play spaces with new updates throughout the year. Since its release in March 2020, it has become one of the best-selling titles during the pandemic. This cozy island getaway game entertained families, offered comfort to players and at times even made them anxious during a tragic time.

Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa has confirmed that the game is exceeding lifetime sales forecasts in the first two months after launch. At the time, it was the most successful launch of a Nintendo Switch game. It even won the Game of the Year award at the Tokyo Games Show. So it’s no wonder that this successful simulation has become a UNIQLO collection.

UNIQLO has also collaborated on other video game collections in the past, including Super Mario, Monster Hunter Rise, and Pokemon. These collections only last for a limited time, so get them while you can. Keep up to date with gaming and tech-related shopping trends on the Jelly Offers Website or Twitter!