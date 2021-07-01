How to watch, what to know – WWD

The reboot of “Gossip Girl” is already getting the haute couture treatment.

To celebrate the reboot’s premiere on July 8, fashion label Monse presents a ‘Gossip Girl’ themed fashion show in New York City where it launches 22 styles that take inspiration from the show’s iconic fashion, including her uniforms. private school.

The Monse fashion show will also include a behind-the-scenes look at the costumes from the reboot of “Gossip Girl” with the show’s costume designer and stylist, Eric Daman, who has curated over 200 costumes from fashion brands like Fendi, Burberry, JW. Anderson, Off White and more for the new show.

Monse Co-Founders and Creative Directors Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia will also sit down for an intimate chat with the social media influencer behind the Instagram handle @ best.dressed to talk about how ‘Gossip Girl’ has influenced their. next fall 2021 collection.

The Monse Fashion Show will air live on HBO Max’s YouTube, as well as TikTok, Facebook and the “Gossip Girl” website on July 7 at 9 p.m. EST.

The reboot of “Gossip Girl” is one of the most anticipated new TV shows of 2021. The show takes place nine years after the original series ended and focuses on a new cast of teens facing the re-emergence of the anonymous “Gossip Girl” blog at a time when social networks occupy a more important place in their lives.

While none of the original cast members of “Gossip Girl” have confirmed their involvement in the reboot, the series’ original narrator, Kristen Bell, has returned to narrate the reboot.

