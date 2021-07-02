Target summer sale 2021: get up to 65% off these pretty dresses

I’m not sure about you, but for me summer dresses are even more fun this season. Sure, it could be the fact that we were allowed out of our homes last summer, but I’m excited about them anyway. With vibrant patterns and cool new silhouettes, I just want almost any one I see. I mean, I don’t think you can ever have too much a lot of summer dresses, right? Lucky for my wallet, Targets Summer Sale means serious discounts on dresses, so I can restock my collection with a lot less guilt.

To help you find out about the deals, I went ahead and highlighted 10 dresses that I am adding to my cart ASAP. From sheath dresses to maxi dresses, there is something for every buyer on this list. Whether you want something cute to wear for running errands in the 90 degree heat or something sexy to wear for your friends’ summer wedding, I’ve got you covered. There are solid colors, classic stripes, and even kaleidoscope floral designs.

Best of all, nothing costs more than $ 80 on this list. In fact, one of the dresses costs just $ 10, which is less than a fancy cocktail party at your favorite bar. Some more expensive dresses that I wouldn’t be able to justify buying $ 225 are currently in the $ 60- $ 70 range, thanks to the Summer sale. Frankly, it’s rare to see something at 69% off, unless it’s Black Friday, Prime Day, or a sample sale, but the Targets Summer Sale has big discounts.

Of course, we don’t know how long this summer sale will last, and some styles on the Targets website have started selling, so you’re going to want to act quickly. If you see something you want, feel free to add it to your cart, because by the time you revisit this tab, someone else might have grabbed your favorite puff sleeve dress. No one wants remorse for browsers.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to people, and we only offer products that we think you will love as much as we do. Target is a sponsor of STYLECASTER, however, all products in this article have been independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link in this story, we may receive a small commission on the sale.

Pretty in purple

This white and purple floral dress just scream the garden party! I think this dress is worth planning a whole party and only costs $ 25. It comes in plus size and regular.

90 degree day dress

These hot summer days are calling a cool dress. This option is just flirty, stylish and breathable so that you can still look cute while relieving yourself from the heat.

The Essential Dress

This dress is normally $ 225 !! This is an unprecedented 69% discount, so it is worth adding this luxurious and high quality dress to your cart. He also enters Bridgerton blue.

Ultimate Basic

Every girl needs a knitted trapeze dress in her closet, and it’s only $ 10! You can dress it up or down, whether it’s for a date or just running around the bodega for an ice cream.

Airy shirt dress

Yes, it is possible to look professional this summer without breaking a sweat. This light dress is super flattering, thanks to the tie. You can also get it in other colors.

Unique Colorblock Sheath

Well, we haven’t seen this type of color blocking lately, so you definitely won’t find yourself staring at a girl across the room with the exact same dress. This plus size dress comes in three different colors.

Perfect picnic dress

Alright, nap dress, it’s time for you to move on for what I dubbed the picnic dress. You can stretch out on a picnic blanket without worrying about wardrobe malfunctions.

Comfortable long dress

A light and flattering maxi dress is a summer staple. This plus size option is available in multiple solid colors and currently only costs $ 20. You may want to get this dress in multiple colors!

Rosy atmosphere

Just because it’s a floral dress doesn’t mean it should be ruffled. This tight dress is perfect to wear for a wedding, event or, you know, just because. Plus, you would save $ 155.

Superb lemon dress

When life gives you lemons, wear them. This lemon dress is just what it takes this summer. Its fitted cut with its smocked waist and it has two side slits for your Angelina Jolie leg moment.