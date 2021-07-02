Watch the Givenchy Spring 2022 pre-collection show live





When Matthew williams started his stay as GivenchyA little over a year ago, the Internet exploded. The photos of a new tattooed and shirtless designer at the head of Givenchy marked a new era for the house: an era aimed at a younger and more daring audience. He has already worked with Kanye West, Kim Jones and Virgil Abloh to instantly create cult pieces. And since then, he has continued to keep Givenchy chic through its unique aesthetic combining craftsmanship and streetwear. This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website. Designed for the powerful and stylish, the Williams Givenchy is visually strong but still wearable: much of its design is inspired by pieces it would actually wear. But he’s not the only one wearing them – although he’s been home for just over a year, Kim Kardashian West, Kate Moss, Naomi and Bella Hadid have all been supporters from the start. While some fans are hoping Kendall Jenner or Hadid will return to the Givenchy catwalk, even louder fans are begging for a Playboi Carti appearance. The two have collaborated together before, working specifically together to promote Williams’ first Givenchy collection ahead of its launch. On July 2, Williams will showcase their latest designs for the house via their Spring 2022 pre-collection. The runway will feature a men’s and women’s collection, and if the past is any indication, one should expect some rebellious and elevated pieces from the Millennial creator. Watch Givenchy’s Spring 2022 Pre-Collection Women’s and Men’s Show live here on CRFashionBook.com at 8 a.m. EST / 2 p.m. CET. This content is imported from a third party. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website.

