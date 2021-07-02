France investigates fashion retailers for concealing crimes against humanity in Xinjiang





PARIS (Reuters) – The French prosecution has opened an investigation into four fashion retailers suspected of covering up crimes against humanity in China’s Xinjiang region, a judicial source said on Thursday. FILE PHOTO: Customers walk into a Zara store in Nantes as non-essential businesses reopen after shutting down for months, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in France on May 19, 2021. REUTERS / Stephane Mahe / File Photo The proceedings are linked to charges against China for its treatment of minority Muslim Uyghurs in the region, including the use of forced labor, the source said. The source told Reuters that Uniqlo France, a unit of Japans Fast Retailing, Zara Inditex owner, Frances SMCP and Skechers were under investigation, confirming a report from French media site Mediapart. An investigation was opened by the crimes against humanity unit within the anti-terrorism prosecution following the filing of a complaint, the source said. Inditex said it rejected the allegations of the legal complaint, adding that it had carried out rigorous traceability checks and would fully cooperate with the French investigation. At Inditex, we have zero tolerance for all forms of forced labor and have established policies and procedures to ensure this practice does not take place in our supply chain, the company said in a statement. SMCP said it would also cooperate with French authorities to prove the allegations were false. SMCP works with suppliers located around the world and says it does not have direct suppliers in the region mentioned in the press, SMCP said, adding that it regularly audits its suppliers. Uniqlo France was not immediately available for comment outside of European business hours. Skechers said he is not commenting on the pending litigation. He referred Reuters to a March 2021 statement in which he said he maintained a strict supplier code of conduct. Two non-governmental organizations (NGOs) lodged a complaint in France in early April against multinationals for concealment of forced labor and crimes against humanity. UN experts and rights groups estimate that more than a million people, mostly Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities, have been detained in recent years in a vast system of camps in the region. western Xinjiang in China. Many former detainees said they had been subjected to ideological training and abuse. Rights groups say the camps have been used as a source of coercive and poorly paid labor. China denies all accusations of abuse. Several Western brands, including H&M, Burberry and Nike, have fallen victim to consumer boycotts in China after raising concerns about forced labor in Xinjiang. In March, the United States, the European Union, Britain and Canada imposed sanctions on Chinese officials for human rights violations in Xinjiang. Beijing immediately retaliated with its own punitive measures. Report by Benoit Van Overstraeten in Paris; Additional reporting by Richard Lough in Paris and Jesus Aguado in Madrid; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Matthew Lewis

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/article/businessNews/idUSKCN2E75HM The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos