Thebe Magugu Men Spring 2022

Guest designer at the 100th edition of Pitti Uomo, Thebe Magugu used his spring Presenting 2022 as a step in raising awareness of one of the most serious issues affecting his native South Africa: corruption. As he said in an interview a few days before the show, the designer also wanted to pay tribute to these brave men and women who, as whistleblowers, try to soothe this plague. More from WWD To achieve his ends, Magugu organized a kind of theatrical performance in which he recreated a police station, where models, playing the role of whistleblowers, alternated at a desk to deposit their statements in front of a one-way mirror. . Depicted as white hat cowboys, they were parted through the glass of black hat cowboys in a metaphorical battle between good and evil. The western reference takes center stage in the collection. It was highlighted not only by the use of accessories such as cowboy hats and boots and metal buckle belts in the shape of the Sisterhood Emblem marks, but also by clothing. A long, skinny coat was printed with a custom bandana pattern, which was splashed onto a technical puffer jacket, while the pants, featuring a silhouette inspired by cowboy chaps, were decorated with allover graphics that Magugu took from the archives of political cartoonist Jonathan Zapiro. Thebe Magugu mens, spring 2022 – Credit: Kuba Dabrowski / WWD Kuba Dabrowski / WWD The designer has cleverly incorporated western touches into his precise tailoring, crafted from traditional luxury Prince of Wales fabrics and tartan patterns. For example, the suit pants featured built-in suspenders made of the same fabric that echoed those of cowboys long underpants. The clean-cut trench coats and decorated with contrasting topstitching were also steeped in Western influences. The story continues There was something chic about the jacquard shawls wrapped around the mannequins’ shoulders, while a more glamorous vibe was introduced. for example with a leopard silk shirt worn with a sky blue suit. With his elaborate presentation, Magugu, who won the LVMH Prize in 2019, once again demonstrated that he is not only an intellectual and opinionated creator, but also a talented designer who continues to successfully shape his artistic identity. on the international scene. Thebe Magugu mens, spring 2022 – Credit: Kuba Dabrowski / WWD Kuba Dabrowski / WWD Register for WWD Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.yahoo.com/lifestyle/thebe-magugu-men-spring-2022-195252103.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos