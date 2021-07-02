Princess Diana’s biggest fashion moments epitomize royal glamor





It is impossible to ignore the continuing impact of Diana, Princess of Wales on the world of fashion. The royal, who would have turned 60 today, remains an inspiration to millions of people for her philanthropic work and distinctive personal style. Diana’s looks are so famous that they come with special names and stories of their own. In fact, they are some of the most talked about outfits of all time. The revenge dress, the Travolta dress, this fairy tale, the wedding dress designed by David and Elizabeth Emanuel, each stand out as a distinct moment in pop culture. Dianas rose to prominence during the 1980s, which meant embracing some of the key trends of the decade. The era of large epaulettes and shapeless suits was a fashion challenge for anyone who lived through it, but for royals it was especially difficult. Modern princesses can dress up in runway clothes from McQueen and Givenchy and sometimes try out bold styles. The protocols against short skirts, bare legs and cleavage are still intact, but their application was stricter in Diana’s time. Still, she was able to cultivate a look that seemed unique to her. Before fame, she stuck to Sloane Ranger basics like preppy-style vests, printed midi dresses, and equestrian boots. Once she became a princess, Diana changed course and began to rely on trusted designers like Catherine Walker, Anya Hindmarch, and Murray Arbeid to create exquisite personalized pieces. Ceremonial dresses were Diana’s calling card. That she attend a performance of The Phantom of the Opera in a strapless navy blue ball gown from Arbeid covered in silver stars, or wearing a Catherine Walker taffeta number with a gathered skirt at a company gala in Melbourne on the Australian tour she and Charles have company in 1988, Diana embodied the ideal of the princess, even when her life was far from this fantasy. It’s telling that Diana’s style really blossomed once she was released from royal restrictions. After her split from Prince Charles in 1992, she found herself with a plethora of new options and many designers eager to dress her up. The woman who dared to wear a Dior slip dress at the Met Gala in 1996 or tight-fitting turquoise Versace at the Heart Foundation Ball that same year was not the same Shy Di who was hiding behind loose sweaters. Confident and fully in control of her destiny, this era was her best. No one knows what the princess could have brought to the world if her life hadn’t been cut short, but her legacy still resonates. Current royals like Kate Middleton regularly refer to her fashion and habit of wearing her favorite pieces multiple times. Millions of people who remember her have also incorporated the lessons from her wardrobe into their daily lives, and it is through these tributes and tributes that Diana’s fashion influence continues.

