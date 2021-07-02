Fashion
Singapore’s online retailers go green by merging fashion and sustainability
There is growing concern about packaging waste as internet shopping takes off, but some online retailers say they won’t let sustainability take a back seat.
Singapore-based online fashion retailer Zalora says it is continuing its green commitment and trying to reduce its environmental footprint.
“We decided the best way to do it was to make the commitments public, because that creates a degree of accountability that you can’t give up. We have now made sure that all of our packaging is at least 80% recycled. Gunjan Soni, CEO of Zalora Group, told CNBC.
An employee inspects orders at a warehouse of the Zalora fashion e-commerce company of Global Fashion Group (GFG) in the Cibitung district of Bekasi, West Java, Indonesia, Thursday March 10, 2016.
Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images
“But to come to the question of the product itself that we sell, we have launched an initiative around circular fashion. Very soon in the future, people will be able to resell the product that they bought from Zalora itself.”
Embedding sustainability into their business model is essential for online retailers, especially as the industry has come under heavy criticism for its heavy use of plastics in packaging.
The issue of sustainability in a world where packages fly down to the second is a big issue facing brand owners, as well as platform owners.
James Racine
Senior Partner and President, Bain Futures
Environmental groups such as Greenpeace have warned that waste from e-commerce sectors in China could more than quadruple by 2025, Reuters reported.
“The issue of sustainability in a world where packages fly down to the second is an important issue that brand owners face, and platform owners face it as well,” said James Root, Senior Partner and president of Bain Futures. , a global think tank of consultancy firm Bain & Company.
“But I can, from my own experience with these companies, say this is high on their agenda. How do you think about minimizing one-time use and maximizing reuse and sustainability in all of their models? commercial, ”he added.
Charting a sustainable path
Building a sustainable online business has been a priority for Republiqe, a virtual clothing retailer that sells “100% digital” clothing, according to its website.
Founder James Gaubert said the company wanted to position itself as “the world’s first fully digital virtual fashion brand”.
“What we do as a brand is basically treat our consumers like real avatars,” said Gaubert, who is also the Creative Director. “A consumer comes to our site, chooses a piece of clothing or clothes, and then when making the purchase, uploads a photo of themselves.
From there, the digital sewing team takes over and “adapts this photo with her clothing so that she can then distribute it and present it on social media.”
“Our clothes are as durable as it gets. They don’t exist in a physical world,” he added. “I am asked every day are we going to create a physical line of clothing? But on a personal level, it goes against our ethics. “
Leadership is vital
Countries need to take the lead on issues such as climate change, said Vinod Thomas, visiting professor at the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy at the National University of Singapore.
“Until very recently, or even now, this (was not even) on the agenda of ASEAN leaders’ meetings,” Thomas said, referring to the Association of Asian Nations. from the South East. “How could it be like you can grow taller and possibly handle this on the road when it’s too late?” ”
He said providing the right leadership is vital and stressed that Singapore is well positioned.
Singapore has launched its own Green plan initiative in February, and part of that plan is to encourage more companies to take a sustainable path.
The government’s initiative maps out Singapore’s green goals over the next 10 years. They include the 2030 target of reducing waste sent to landfills by 30%, and aim to turn all newly registered cars into cleaner energy models from 2030.
“People admire Singapore in terms of the business model,” said Thomas, former senior vice president of the World Bank. “Singapore has very high stakes. Southeast Asia certainly has very high stakes in solving the problem, but is also one of the biggest contributors to the problem.”
“Leadership must be assured so that others will follow as well,” he added.
Sources
2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2021/07/02/singapore-online-retailers-go-green-by-merging-fashion-with-sustainability.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]