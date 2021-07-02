Auckland St Peter’s College Rethinks After Boys Asked To Dress In ‘Silly’ Girls’ Clothes For The Show

A parent is concerned that 8th grade students at a Catholic Boys ‘College in Auckland need to purchase girls’ clothes to wear to “have fun” at an upcoming show. Photo / 123RF

An Auckland Catholic school asked the boys to dress as girls for an upcoming concert to make the occasion more “fun and silly”.

But St Peter’s College is now reconsidering after a complaint that the idea shed light on the complexity of the genre.

A parent said she was shocked after an email was sent home ahead of next week’s Eisteddfod giving the costume requirements for a show that sees boys ages 7 and 8 compete in song, music and poetry for two nights.

The letter, sent by a grade 8 teacher, told parents that their middle-aged boys should wear feminine clothes for the evening’s entertainment in order to make him “silly.”

“As for the costumes, for our song and our dance, the boys should be dressed like girls. I suggested borrowing clothes from their sisters / cousins,” the email read.

“Plus, borrowing hair accessories like headbands or clips to make the night more fun and silly would be awesome!”

The parent said the complexity of the genre is a sensitive and serious topic and should not be joked.

“One would think, given recent changes in attitude in the media and in society, that a school would be more sensitive to the issue of gender identity and how it can affect our sons, who may not not sure about their own gender identity, or how they interact and think about others who are not sure or comfortable, ”said the worried mum who did not want to be named.

“Dressing like a girl is certainly not ‘silly’ these days, nor making fun of a show.”

The mother said her son had since asked to buy women’s clothes because it would be “funny”.

“I will do my own rehabilitation,” she said.

St Peter’s College principal James Bentley said he understood the parents’ concern and agreed that this was probably not an appropriate comment to make in the current climate.

“That’s really a line to throw in an email from a teacher who didn’t seem to think of the language being used. It’s a comment I’m sure she wish she hadn’t said.”

Bentley said this was all just light and fun entertainment and the fact that the boys dress in the different characters is not meant to offend.

He believed the professor deduced that the object would be fun.

“I don’t think they’re trying to make fun of the genre,” he said.

However, the teacher who sent the email was relatively new to the profession and was not necessarily aware of the tone of the correspondence.

He agreed that dressing like a girl was not something to be laughed at and that changes could happen as a result.

“I can see why the parent came to think of it.

“I guess as a school of boys they play different characters, some people dress up as trees. Is dressing up as girls now appropriate? Probably not now in this climate. – be something that needs to be looked at. “

Eisteddfod, a Welsh festival of literature, music and performance dates back to the 12th century. The word Eisteddfod is derived from the Welsh word eistedd, which means “to sit”.

All middle-aged students participate in the annual competition which has been part of the college tradition for over 80 years. Boys can participate as a member of a class item, group item, or perform an item solo.