Consider the Panties | GQ

What are panties? I remember thinking about it a few years ago when I first encountered the word. I read an essay by beloved comedian David Sedaris in The New Yorker, in which he recounted his shopping experience in Tokyo. “I bought a pair of heavy black culottes. Dress culottes, you could call them, made by Comme des Garons,” he wrote. the stairs of my house. “

A quick search for images revealed the culottes to be a confusing item of clothing. It is a fashion item with a long and complex history wrapped in revolution, class and feminism, but I’m going to get right to the point and say that modern men’s culottes are essentially a short dress so voluminous that it’s hard to tell where a leg begins and where it ends. the other. Some pairs look like the looser shorts you’ve ever seen, with a wider fit than the 1990s and a fit that sits well below the knee. Others are more formal, with neat pleats or fringes that give the appearance of a skirt. That said, it’s not exactly a look that goes unnoticed and yet, for a number of reasons, the garment feels deeply ready for its own moment in the sun this summer.

This is not new, exactly; culottes have appeared in the most esoteric corners of menswear, on street style mainstay Nick Wooster and on a magazine cover with Frank Ocean. GQ cover star A $ AP Rocky recently rocked a pair, as did the Colombian singer Maluma, and the ultra baggy look is found both on the streets and tracks at the latest men’s fashion fairs. While TikTok’s five-inch inseam would have you believe that the only acceptable style of shorts is always one that hits just the knee or slightly above, menswear is in a phase where nothing seems off limits and that includes something. thing as far as the panties.

“When I saw my first pair of culottes, my ideas for dressing changed,” Sedaris told me recently over the phone. “I’ve always loved shorts. I don’t know if I would ever wear [regular] shorts with a sports coat, but culottes with a sports coat looked a bit semi-formal. And so, quite often, these fashionable creations made by Comme des Garons are part of the authors’ signature look. He usually wears a pair on his book tours or when He introduces himself at late night shows. “On stage it’s a perfect place to wear something like that because people would come to see a show,” he says. Wooster, meanwhile, has a more practical note: shorts and fashion are also such an opportunity for shoes, ”he says.

The panties could appear striking, but many silhouettes of men’s clothing sag towards their extreme degree of puff. Flowing pants are more exciting than the skinny fit of yesteryear, while the most exciting suits to wear are those that avoid precise cuts for a looser fit. It’s only a matter of time until this mentality makes its way into shorts: forward-looking brands like Dries Van Noten, Jil Sander and Loewe have injected new energy into giant pairs, building on the foundations that have been in place through the likes. by Comme des Garons and Yohji Yamamoto.

There is a broader cultural attitude that also feels more favorable to panties. The fashion world embraces what we have called “elite strangeness”. Most Exciting DressersLakeith Stanfield in her Saint Laurent Oscar jumpsuit, Dan Levy in a Thom Brown skirt suit at the Emmys, Travis Scott in his flared pants at the last Dior show are the most willing to push the limits. Panties do the trick.

For Sedaris and Wooster and others who revolve around this style, the appeal is multi-layered: a way of reconciling comfort and subversiveness. The look is not for everyone, and indeed, it takes a bit of courage. People look at you weird, Wooster says. First they think it’s a skirt, then they understand it’s not. But I’ve always liked to bother people in some way by dressing. “

Sedaris, meanwhile, knew full well that his audience had no familiarity with Comme des Garons when he started wearing his culottes. “They thought it was like walking into a clown’s closet,” he says. “But I didn’t care. I thought I looked good.” There is wise sartorial wisdom, whether culottes are for you or not. When it comes to this menswear moment, not caring what other people think and looking great tend to go hand in hand.