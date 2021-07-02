Paint your nails, dress in red, white and blue for July 4th with help from 2 South Florida boutiques – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports





July 4th is this weekend. It’s time to be patriotic! Deco has discovered some cute ways to wear your American pride. Everything is red, white and blue-tiful! Get ready to sparkle and shine on July 4th. Studio 55 at Pinecrest has its finger on the pulse of patriotic looks. Ashley Rae: I think a great way to celebrate July 4th is to wear it. So dress up your nails, rock this red, white and blue. Spell it. Have the United States painted on a fingernail. Or, storm out. Ashley Rae: We can get your fireworks on your nails by having lots of lines, glitter having an explosion on your nails, making them really shiny. It’s a way of saluting Old Glory. Ashley Rae: You can put red, white, and blue on your nails by making an American flag, drawing stars and stripes. If you can’t make up your mind, take them all! Ashley Rae: Every nail can really be unique. You can have different base, different design on each nail as long as it is red, white and blue. Grind Diva, an online store, wants you to show your love for America the Beautiful. Tracy A. Levasseur: In South Florida, a lot of us like to be beautiful. Now, if you want to be a patriot for July 4th, you can wear the colors but put them forward. From short and alluring to long and flowing, Grind Divas has you covered for July 4th. Tracy A. Levasseur: One of the dresses we have is a royal blue dress, which you can pair with white sandals, or we have a beautiful white skirt which is really gorgeous and you can pair with a beautiful sun hat. Sport your patriotism in a subtle way. The only rule: make sure you wear red, white or blue. Tracy A. Levasseur: You don’t have to wear stars and stripes. You can wear something really cute, but also have a pop of color accessory. It’s about life, freedom, and finding an outfit that you can wear over and over again. Tracy A. Levasseur: Wearing red, white and blue is fine for July 4th, but you can wear it for other upcoming events as well. Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Sign up for our newsletter for the latest news straight to your inbox

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wsvn.com/entertainment/paint-your-nails-dress-up-in-red-white-and-blue-for-the-fourth-of-july-with-help-from-2-south-florida-boutiques/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos